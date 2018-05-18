Orioles question Red Sox’ stolen bases: ‘It kind of raises some eyebrows’

The Red Sox ran wild on Orioles starter Kevin Gausman on Thursday, a development that led the righthander to wonder what kinds of tactics Boston was employing.

Prior to Thursday’s 6-2 Red Sox win over the Orioles, no one had attempted a steal against Gausman in any of his eight starts. But the Sox swiped a season-high five bases off the pitcher, with Mookie Betts stealing second in the first inning, both Jackie Bradley Jr. and Betts breaking off first and successfully stealing second while Gausman stood on the rubber in the fifth inning, shortly before Betts and Hanley Ramirez executed a successful double steal. Gausman wondered how the Red Sox managed to have such a good read off of him.

“I thought it was weird that two of the three times they stole on me, I was picking [off],’’ Gausman told reporters. “It kind of raises some eyebrows as to how they knew and those types of things, but that’s all on me. It’s one of the things that we can control.’’