Orioles snap 13-game road skid with 7-4 win at Boston

Baltimore Orioles' Jonathan Schoop (6) is greeted by teammate Manny Machado after Schoop's home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston on Friday, May 18, 2018.()
Baltimore's Jonathan Schoop is greeted by teammate Manny Machado after Schoop's home run against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. –AP Photo/Winslow Townson
By
DOUG ALDEN
AP,
May 18, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Jonathan Schoop homered and Alex Cobb got his first win of the season as Baltimore beat Boston 7-4 Friday night, ending the Orioles’ 13-game road losing streak.

Manny Machado went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and Adam Jones had two hits and drove in two for the Orioles, who won on the road for the first time since April 8 and avoided breaking the franchise record for road woes. Baltimore also lost 13 straight on the road while opening the 1988 season 0-21 overall.

Mookie Betts doubled twice and hit his 14th homer for Boston, which lost to Baltimore for the first time in the five meetings so far this season.

Advertisement

Cobb (1-5) got his first win as a member of the Orioles, holding Boston to three runs on 10 hits over 6 1-3 innings. Cobb, who signed with Baltimore as a free agent after spending his first 11 seasons with Tampa Bay, had his longest outing of the season and won for the first time since Sept. 22, when the Rays beat the Orioles.

Brad Brach pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save, preserving the Orioles’ first road win since beating the Yankees 8-7 in 12 innings in the 10th game of the season.

Drew Pomeranz (1-2) lasted only four innings for Boston, getting pulled after the Orioles scored four in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead. Pomeranz allowed seven hits and walked three as Baltimore scored five off of him, four of them earned, and struck out a season-low two.

Pomeranz escaped the first trailing 1-0 after loading the bases with one out. He survived the second and third, but couldn’t get himself out of a mess in the fourth after Davis led off with a double and Danny Valencia followed with a single. Pomeranz got the next two batters, but walked Trey Mancini to load the bases for Jones, who delivered a two-run single to left. Machado followed with a line drive single to score two more and put Baltimore up 5-1.

Advertisement

Betts homer to left tied it at 1-all in the third. He also doubled in the fifth as the Red Sox added two more runs to pull within 5-3

After Schoop’s solo shot off of Steven Wright in the seventh put Baltimore up 6-3, the Red Sox got an unearned run and were threatening with the bases loaded before Betts’ pop-out to first ended the rally.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Orioles: RHP Darren O’Day (hyperextended right elbow) threw in bullpen Friday, but manager Buck Showalter said there’s still a little discomfort. “The good news is that it’s structurally fine,” Showalter said. … OF Colby Rasmus (hip) could start a rehab assignment next week, Showalter said.

Red Sox: DH J.D. Martinez returned to the lineup after leaving Thursday’s game in the seventh because of a stomach ailment.

UP NEXT:

Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy (2-5, 4.53 ERA) dropped his ERA by nearly a full run in his last start, throwing seven scoreless innings Sunday while holding Tampa Bay to two hits.

Red Sox: Rick Porcello (5-1, 3.28) has allowed earned five runs in each of his last two starts, taking his first loss of the season Monday against Oakland.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Brad Stevens
Celtics
How Brad Stevens stacks up against other Coach of the Year candidates May 18, 2018 | 5:19 PM
Tyronn Lue LeBron James
NBA
Tyronn Lue says there's 'no need to panic' ahead of Game 3 May 18, 2018 | 5:06 PM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Celtics
What it's like working with Jayson Tatum, according to a Celtics assistant coach May 18, 2018 | 5:02 PM
LeBron James
Celtics
When even LeBron James’ best might not be enough May 18, 2018 | 3:43 PM
Kevin Gausman
Red Sox
Orioles question Red Sox’ stolen bases: 'It kind of raises some eyebrows' May 18, 2018 | 2:27 PM
Celtics Marcus Morris
Sports Q
Chad Finn: How will the Celtics fare in the next two games in Cleveland? May 18, 2018 | 2:02 PM
Volvo Ocean Race, Newport, USA - 16 May 2018
GlobeTrotting
On the way to Newport, the Volvo Ocean Race has been filled with drama May 18, 2018 | 11:38 AM
Jayson Tatum, JR Smith
Celtics
'We’ve only seen, I believe, half of what he’s capable of doing' May 18, 2018 | 10:01 AM
Markieff Morris, Marcus Morris
Celtics
Marcus Morris leaning on 'twin telepathy' with his brother in the crowd May 18, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge is not a thief May 18, 2018 | 8:18 AM
Maya Moore, Odyssey Sims
Sports News
WNBA set to begin 22nd season after busy offseason May 18, 2018 | 2:48 AM
Tennis
US Open set to open second roofed stadium with new Armstrong May 18, 2018 | 2:45 AM
College Sports
Grayson Allen on his polarizing college career: 'You have to address it' May 18, 2018 | 2:38 AM
Volvo Ocean Race
GlobeTrotting
He lost his father to pirates. Now he's sailing around the world in his father’s footsteps. May 17, 2018 | 10:50 PM
MLB
The Yankees were forced to spend the night at the airport May 17, 2018 | 10:36 PM
Boston's David Price pitches during the first inning against the Orioles at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Price goes the distance for Red Sox in 6-2 win over Baltimore May 17, 2018 | 10:21 PM
Carlos Arthur Nuzman
Olympics
Witness in Rio Olympics bribery case has day in court, via video from his Boston home May 17, 2018 | 10:19 PM
Celtics
'We understand that other teams see that and try to exploit it' May 17, 2018 | 6:53 PM
LeBron James
NBA
What the Cavs had to say before a critical Game 3 in Cleveland May 17, 2018 | 4:58 PM
Pedro Martinez Red Sox
Red Sox
The Red Sox announced their first alumni game at Fenway Park in 25 years May 17, 2018 | 2:13 PM
Patrick Kane
NHL
Patrick Kane leads US into World Championships semifinal May 17, 2018 | 2:05 PM
Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens.
Celtics
Danny Ainge responded to reported 'thief' comment May 17, 2018 | 1:57 PM
LeBron James
Celtics
'The Cavs do not officially have the Based God’s blessing' May 17, 2018 | 1:49 PM
Cleveland Browns
NFL
Winless Browns get HBO's ‘Hard Knocks’ treatment May 17, 2018 | 12:43 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
5 things that define a Brad Stevens-coached team May 17, 2018 | 11:41 AM
David Price
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Orioles series May 17, 2018 | 10:27 AM
NHL
Golden Knights goalie tickles Jets player's ear May 17, 2018 | 10:06 AM
Victor Oladipo
NBA
Pacer's Victor Oladipo to drive pace car in Indy 500 May 17, 2018 | 9:52 AM
Nate Solder
Patriots
Matt Light says Patriots will struggle to replace 'ridiculously large mammal' Nate Solder May 17, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Paul Pierce
Celtics
The truth about the Celtics and NBA playoffs? Paul Pierce is happy to tell you May 17, 2018 | 8:35 AM