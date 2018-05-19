FROM

Jake Peavy wants to pitch again

"I feel that I can help a team in the second half."

Jake Peavy Red Sox
Boston-07/31/13 _ Boston Red Sox vs Mariners-- Sox new pitcher Jake Peavy tin the dugout before the game. .Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki (sports) –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/File
By
12:00 AM

He still has the duck boat he bought after the 2013 World Series parade, an event he described as one of the greatest moments of his life. If Jake Peavy never pitches another inning in major league baseball, he will have that memory and being part of “the most unique baseball team I’ve ever seen.’’

Peavy, however, is still hopeful of pitching in the majors again. He received some calls and interest earlier this year, but Peavy, who is closing in on his 37th birthday, wanted to coach his son’s high school baseball team. When scouts have come to watch some of the talent near his home of Catherine, Ala., he’s let them know he’s interested in a comeback and that he’s kept throwing and working out.

“In the next three weeks I’ll make a decision,’’ said Peavy, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since September 2016. “I haven’t thrown for anybody yet because I wanted to wait until my [four] kids are out of school and then I want to talk to them about getting back into the game. I think they want me to. I think they miss what comes with it, like being around a major league clubhouse and traveling and things like that. But I want to make sure they understand the commitment that I need to make if I do it.

When he first arrived the Red Sox clubhouse, Jake Peavy recalled being warmly greeted by Johnny Gomes, thusly: “I’m a lot closer to a World Series.’’ —Barry Chin/Globe Staff/File

TOPICS: Red Sox
