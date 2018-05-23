Red Sox rally in 9th, Price helps 3-hit Rays in 4-1 win

ST PETERSBURG, FL - MAY 23: David Price #24 of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 23, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida.(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
David Price pitches in the first inning against Rays at Tropicana Field. –Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
By
DICK SCANLON
AP,
May 23, 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Xander Bogaerts sparked a three-run rally in the ninth inning, David Price pitched the bulk of a three-hitter and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Bogaerts doubled off Alex Colome (2-5) to drive in J.D. Martinez, who reached on a throwing error by shortstop Willy Adames to lead off the ninth. After a wild pitch, Eduardo Nunez drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and Boston tacked on another on a passed ball.

Price pitched three-hit ball over six innings, allowing a run while striking out nine. Joe Kelly (3-0) got the win and Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 15th save.

Adames, playing only his second major league game, threw out Nunez at the plate after a two-out double by Jackie Bradley Jr. in the fifth, preserving a scoreless tie.

The Rays did not get a runner into scoring position until the sixth, when C.J. Cron doubled off the center field wall. That hit drove in Denard Span following a leadoff walk.

Christian Vazquez got Boston on the board in the sixth, singling off starter Chris Archer and later scoring when Hanley Ramirez bounced into a bases-loaded double play.

Archer has won only one of his last 20 starts against Boston. He gave up one run, four hits and three walks in six innings, striking out six.

The game featured eight hits and 24 strikeouts, including four in a row by Rays reliever Jose Alvarado.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: A decision will be made on the status of 2B Dustin Pedroia (recovering from left knee surgery) after Thursday’s game at Triple-A Pawtucket. Pedroia could be activated for this weekend’s series at Fenway Park.

Rays: RHP Jake Faria went on the 10-day disabled list after straining his left oblique Tuesday night, and the Rays expect him to miss at least two months. … C Wilson Ramos, who left Tuesday’s game early with a left hand contusion, was available but did not start. … RHP Nathan Eovaldi (loose bodies in right elbow) gave up eight runs on 10 hits in four innings in his fourth rehab start for Triple-A Durham. Eovaldi is eligible to come off the disabled list Monday.

UP NEXT

RHP Rick Porcello (8-3, 2.43 in 13 careers starts at Tropicana Field) will pitch for Boston in Thursday night’s series finale. Rays LHP Blake Snell (2-3, 4.13 in in six career starts against the Red Sox) has given up two runs or fewer in eight of his 10 starts this season.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

