FROM

J.D. Martinez and the art and science of the swing

The Red Sox slugger’s swing has been likened to a samurai sword and a Ferris wheel, and it gives him incredible power. Here’s how he does it.

J.D. Martinez has his batting practice sessions recorded on a tablet by Red Sox video coordinator Billy Broadbent. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
10:08 AM

It isn’t supposed to work this way. Players aren’t supposed to hit with power the way Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez does.

There are other players who hit opposite-field homers. But no one does it with the frequency, and on the types of pitches, that Martinez does.

His eight opposite-field homers this season are three more than anyone else in the big leagues. His three opposite-field homers on fastballs that are either on the inner third of the plate or even inside and off of it match the total of all other righthanded hitters in the big leagues.

The Red Sox signed J.D. Martinez to a five-year deal in February. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Advertisement

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Jeff Van Gundy
Celtics
Jeff Van Gundy settles the LeBron-Jordan debate (or does he?) May 24, 2018 | 12:26 PM
Serena Williams
Tennis
Williams sisters to team up in doubles at French Open May 24, 2018 | 11:20 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics' tantalizing Game 5 win over the Cavaliers May 24, 2018 | 10:19 AM
Chris Long
Patriots
Chris Long on the new NFL anthem rules: 'This is not patriotism' May 24, 2018 | 9:22 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five
Celtics
The Cavs are cracking, and the Celtics can end the drama in Game 6 May 24, 2018 | 9:06 AM
MLB
Yankees delayed by plane trouble after Texas loss May 24, 2018 | 8:44 AM
LeBron James
Celtics
What LeBron James said in response to Ty Lue's comments about his fatigue May 24, 2018 | 7:58 AM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Why has home-court been so important to the Celtics and Cavs? May 24, 2018 | 7:11 AM
Larry Nance Jr. Marcus Morris
Celtics
'I can't say that on the camera. I definitely can’t say that on the camera' May 24, 2018 | 7:03 AM
Celtics Cavs LeBron James
Celtics
7 stats explaining how the Celtics pushed the Cavs to the brink May 24, 2018 | 6:46 AM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
5 pivotal plays from the Celtics' Game 5 victory May 24, 2018 | 6:12 AM
Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the second half against the Boston Celtics during Game Five of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 23, 2018
Celtics
Tyronn Lue said Brad Stevens 'threw us for a loop' with rotation switch May 24, 2018 | 6:08 AM
Alex Ovechkin
NHL
Alex Ovechkin, Capitals headed to Stanley Cup Final vs. Vegas May 24, 2018 | 2:08 AM
MLB
Lenny Dykstra accused of putting gun to Uber driver's head May 23, 2018 | 11:34 PM
Boston MA 5/23/18 Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during first quarter action of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 24 as Celtics beat Cavs 96-83 in Game 5 May 23, 2018 | 11:18 PM
ST PETERSBURG, FL - MAY 23: David Price #24 of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 23, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida.(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Red Sox rally in 9th to top Rays 4-1 May 23, 2018 | 10:35 PM
Sports Betting Integrity Fees
Local
Massachusetts among states pushing to keep federal regulation out of sports gambling May 23, 2018 | 9:51 PM
Celtics Cavs Fight
Celtics
Celtics, Cavs scuffle in first half of Game 5 May 23, 2018 | 9:34 PM
Cavaliers Celtics Basketball
Celtics
Live updates from Game 5 of the Celtics-Cavs series May 23, 2018 | 8:00 PM
NBA
Read Bucks guard Sterling Brown's statement on Milwaukee arrest May 23, 2018 | 7:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game One
Celtics
Al Horford named to NBA’s All-Defensive second team May 23, 2018 | 3:50 PM
Clippers Rivers Extension Basketball
NBA
Doc Rivers and the Clippers have agreed to a contract extension May 23, 2018 | 3:40 PM
Terry Rozier Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Is this Marcus Morris kick a foul? The NBA says yes May 23, 2018 | 3:27 PM
Ryan Tannehill
NFL
Ryan Tannehill back at practice after missing 2017 May 23, 2018 | 2:16 PM
David Quinn
NHL
Rangers name BU’s David Quinn their new coach May 23, 2018 | 2:14 PM
Danica Patrick
TV
Danica Patrick to host 25th annual ESPYS in July May 23, 2018 | 1:21 PM
Patriots Anthem Protest Football
Patriots
Read Roger Goodell's statement on the NFL's new national anthem policy May 23, 2018 | 1:10 PM
Unai Emery takes over as Arsenal manager.
Soccer
Arsenal hires Unai Emery as Arsene Wenger's successor May 23, 2018 | 1:08 PM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Celtics
Here's what Charles Barkley thinks will happen in the Celtics-Cavs series May 23, 2018 | 11:25 AM
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers
Celtics
What to watch for in Game 5 of the Celtics-Cavaliers series May 23, 2018 | 10:53 AM