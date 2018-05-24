J.D. Martinez and the art and science of the swing

It isn’t supposed to work this way. Players aren’t supposed to hit with power the way Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez does.

There are other players who hit opposite-field homers. But no one does it with the frequency, and on the types of pitches, that Martinez does.

His eight opposite-field homers this season are three more than anyone else in the big leagues. His three opposite-field homers on fastballs that are either on the inner third of the plate or even inside and off of it match the total of all other righthanded hitters in the big leagues.

The Red Sox signed J.D. Martinez to a five-year deal in February. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff