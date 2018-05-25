Red Sox to part ways with Hanley Ramirez

After the 2014 season, the Red Sox signed Hanley Ramirez to play left field. In 2018, the end of his tenure feels as if it has come out of the same position.

According to a major league source, the Red Sox informed Ramirez on Friday morning that they will designate him for assignment in order to open a spot on their major league roster for the return of Dustin Pedroia (offseason knee surgery) from the disabled list. In doing so, the Red Sox will walk away from more than $15 million remaining on Ramirez’s salary through the duration of this season. The Red Sox now have seven days to trade or release Ramirez.

Advertisement

The decision to part ways with Ramirez may avoid a potentially awkward situation related to his $22 million vesting option for 2019. With a total of 497 plate appearances this year, Ramirez would be guaranteed another $22 million next season. He’d already accumulated 195, and was on pace to blow past the required number of plate appearances to secure his salary for next season. The Sox were prepared to let the 34-year-old stay in the lineup and let the option vest if his production warranted it.