Andrew Benintendi, Mitch Moreland carry Red Sox past Braves 8-6

The Red Sox celebrated the return of Dustin Pedroia with their sixth win in seven games.

Andrew Benintendi watches his two-run triple against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning on Saturday.
BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Benintendi homered and drove in three runs, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 8-6 on Saturday.

The AL East-leading Red Sox celebrated the return of Dustin Pedroia with their sixth win in seven games. Mitch Moreland had a key two-run double, and knuckleballer Steven Wright (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings for the victory.

The 34-year-old Pedroia went 0 for 4 with a walk and scored in his first game after offseason knee surgery. He got up with the bases loaded and two out in the first, but flied out to right to end the inning.

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer for Atlanta, and Ronald Acuna Jr. connected for a solo shot. The Braves have dropped 10 of their last 13 at Fenway Park.

Atlanta left-hander Sean Newcomb, a Massachusetts native, struggled with his control in his first career game in Fenway, giving up three runs and six hits over three innings with four walks and four strikeouts.

But the Braves had a 5-4 lead before Moreland’s double down the right-field line off Sam Freeman (1-2) in the sixth. Benintendi added a two-run triple in the seventh.

Craig Kimbrel got three outs for his 16th save.

The Red Sox had to rally after Drew Pomeranz was pulled with one out in the fourth. He was charged with five runs and six hits.

Swanson connected in the second, hitting a drive to the Green Monster seats for his third homer. Kurt Suzuki added an RBI single in the third, and Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis each drove in a run in the fourth.

Benintendi went deep in the bottom of the fourth, trimming Atlanta’s lead to 5-4 with a solo shot.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Manager Brian Snitker said RHP Anibal Sanchez (right hamstring) likely will start Tuesday. He went three innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said the plan for RHP Austin Maddux (10-day disabled list, strained right shoulder) is to be extended more than one inning.

HOMECOMING

Newcomb was born in Brockton, about 30 miles south of Fenway. He attended Middleborough High School and lives in Massachusetts in the offseason.

A fan held up a sign that read: “We love Sean Newcomb.”

MORE CHANGES NEEDED

Some advertisements outside of Fenway — with a picture of Hanley Ramirez — will need to be changed.

The club designated the 34-year-old slugger for assignment on Friday. He hit only .163 with three homers and 12 RBIs in May after starting strong with a .330 average, three homers and 17 RBIs.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (3-3, 2.72 ERA) is set to start the series finale Sunday. He has a 0.56 ERA in his last three starts.

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (5-1, 2.17 ERA) looks to continue his strong start this season, having allowed three or fewer runs in all 11 starts.

