Julio Lugo on his homer off Pedro Martinez: ‘It was awesome’

"Julio told me: 'After 35-years, this is the first hit I got off you.'"

Pedro Martinez
Pedro Martinez warms up before the Red Sox alumni game, Sunday, May 27, 2018. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
2:58 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez knew it was all in fun. But he certainly didn’t expect Julio Lugo to hit one that far.

Lugo launched a two-run homer off a billboard above the Green Monster on Sunday, providing the only runs in a Red Sox alumni game before Boston faced the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

“Julio told me: ‘After 35-years, this is the first hit I got off you,'” Martinez said, standing at a bunch of temporary lockers in a club behind center field.

“It was a straight fastball. I fell behind on the count and laid it in there, but I didn’t expect him to hit it out, but he did,” Martinez said. “He hit it well. He’s playing softball. You can see the swing.”

Advertisement

It was the first alumni game the Red Sox have held in 25 years.

Former pitcher Luis Tiant and right fielder Dwight Evans served as managers in the game scheduled for three innings. It was extended to four after some quick outs, giving Tiant’s squad the victory.

Martinez and Lugo were joined by 2007 World Series MVP Mike Lowell, who was on the front end of a nifty 5-4-3 double play, along with other notable names: Hall of Famer Wade Boggs, pitchers Bill Lee and Derek Lowe, and outfielder Mike Greenwell, runner-up for AL MVP in 1988.

A handful of Braves current players watched from their dugout, including 24-year-old left-hander Sean Newcomb, a Massachusetts native, who was born in Brockton, attended Middleborough High School and still resides in the state in the offseason.

“I remember watching the most — Pedro, Derek Lowe, Mike Lowell, Jonny Gomes, Orlando Cabrera, and Julio Lugo,” Newcomb said, sitting in the dugout.

For the 42-year-old Lugo, it was a memory he won’t forget. Not bad for someone who hit .385 as Boston’s starting shortstop in the 2007 World Series sweep over Colorado.

“To get a home run here was awesome,” he said. “It was awesome. Not only going deep but against Pedro. It was special. I was trying to hit it out. It was a fun game. I didn’t know if I was going to do it. But I was trying. It worked out.”

Advertisement

The game ended when Lee struck out against Lenny DiNardo with the bases loaded. The smiles seemed to never leave when they all were on the field.

“To be back on that mound is so refreshing,” said Martinez, who said he thought it was his first time on the Fenway mound since he was with the New York Mets in 2006.

“It was like it was yesterday,” he said.

Proceeds from a 50/50 raffle were to benefit NESN cameraman, John Martin, who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2016. Martinez has done other things to help cameraman’s charity.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Mookie Betts Red Sox
Red Sox
Mookie Betts scratched with Red Sox-Braves game with left side tightness May 27, 2018 | 1:28 PM
Tennis
French Open set to start with Venus Williams, rain May 27, 2018 | 5:14 AM
Kevin Durant, left, reaches for the ball in front of Rockets guard James Harden during the second half of Game 6 on Saturday.
NBA
Warriors force Game 7 in Western Conference Finals May 26, 2018 | 11:30 PM
The Revolution's Brandon Bye, left, and the Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies collide as Bye attempts to keep the ball in play during the first half Saturday.
Soccer
Revolution tie Whitecaps, 3-3, despite holding lead May 26, 2018 | 7:54 PM
LeBron James lies on the court, holding his right leg, during the second half of Game 6 on Friday.
NBA
LeBron, back in Boston, hoping to reach 8th-straight Finals May 26, 2018 | 5:53 PM
Andrew Benintendi watches his two-run triple against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning on Saturday.
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi, Mitch Moreland carry Red Sox past Braves 8-6 May 26, 2018 | 4:59 PM
Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his second goal during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday.
Soccer
Gareth Bale's scissor-kick gives Real Madrid 3rd straight European title May 26, 2018 | 4:58 PM
Gronkowski horse
Horse Racing
Gronkowski preparing for US debut in Belmont Stakes May 26, 2018 | 4:48 PM
Kevin Love sits on the court while holding his head during the first half of Game 6.
Celtics
Kevin Love ruled out for Game 7 with concussion-like symptoms May 26, 2018 | 2:37 PM
Travel
11 sailboats leave South Carolina for Maine in Atlantic Cup May 26, 2018 | 2:16 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia returns to lineup after knee surgery May 26, 2018 | 11:55 AM
Jayson Tatum LeBron James
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics' inability to close out the Cavaliers in Game 6 May 26, 2018 | 10:34 AM
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Six
Celtics
LeBron’s one-man show, the Celtics on the doorstep, and the symmetry of it all May 26, 2018 | 8:57 AM
Marcus Morris LeBron James
Celtics
7 stats explaining how the Cavaliers won Game 6 May 26, 2018 | 6:43 AM
Celtics Cavaliers Basketball
Celtics
5 pivotal plays from the Celtics' Game 6 defeat May 26, 2018 | 6:29 AM
Kevin Love Cleveland Cavaliers
Celtics
Kevin Love's status for Game 7 is unknown May 26, 2018 | 2:35 AM
LeBron James Marcus Morris
Celtics
LeBron James pushes Cavs to Game 7 against Celtics May 25, 2018 | 11:17 PM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 25: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox tags out Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a game at Fenway Park on May 25, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Mookie Betts hits 17th home run, Red Sox beat Braves May 25, 2018 | 10:39 PM
Terry Rozier Boston Celtics
Celtics
Live updates from Game 6 of the Celtics-Cavs series May 25, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Dave Dombrowski
Red Sox
Alex Cora made the call for Red Sox to move on from Hanley Ramirez May 25, 2018 | 4:18 PM
Hanley
Red Sox
10 thoughts on the Red Sox’ decision to cut ties with Hanley Ramirez May 25, 2018 | 3:48 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez takes off his batting helmet after grounding out with bases loaded during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, at Fenway Park in Boston. The Red Sox have designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment to make room for Dustin Pedroia on the 25-man roster as he returns from the disabled list. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, FIle)
Red Sox
What Red Sox reporters are saying about the decision to part ways with Hanley Ramirez May 25, 2018 | 3:29 PM
Hanley Ramirez with the Red Sox in 2017.
Red Sox
How Hanley Ramirez's contract may have played a role in Red Sox' decision to cut ties May 25, 2018 | 2:07 PM
Daniel Theis
Celtics
Rehabbing Daniel Theis joins Celtics in Cleveland for moral support May 25, 2018 | 1:47 PM
LeBron James, Al Horford
Celtics
LeBron James’s record in elimination games is good but not great May 25, 2018 | 1:27 PM
Warriors Rockets Basketball
NBA
Houston's Chris Paul out for Game 6 vs Warriors with injury May 25, 2018 | 12:32 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Braves-Red Sox series May 25, 2018 | 12:21 PM
Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum
Celtics
3 things to watch for in Game 6 of the Celtics-Cavaliers series May 25, 2018 | 12:17 PM
Alex Cora, Hanley Ramirez
Red Sox
Red Sox to part ways with Hanley Ramirez May 25, 2018 | 11:07 AM
Romania Nastase Arrested
Tennis
71-year-old 'Bad Boy of Tennis' arrested, released, then arrested again six hours later May 25, 2018 | 11:06 AM