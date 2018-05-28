Benintendi, Martinez carry Red Sox past Blue Jays, 8-3

J.D. Martinez of the Red Sox hits a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
J.D. Martinez of the Red Sox hits a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. –Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
KEN POWTAK
4:13 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run fourth inning, J.D. Martinez added a solo homer and the Boston Red Sox coasted to an 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Benintendi also had a triple and single, and Jackie Bradley Jr. added an RBI double, scored twice and made a spectacular catch in center field. Boston won for the seventh time in nine games.

It was the Blue Jays’ 11th loss in 15 games, dropping them to 2-5 against the Red Sox this season. Teoscar Hernandez had an RBI triple and double for Toronto.

Red Sox star Mookie Betts missed his second straight game because of tightness he felt in his left side during batting practice on Sunday. The outfielder entered the day with a major league-leading .359 batting average.

David Price (5-4) labored through five innings, allowing two runs and four hits with four strikeouts and four walks.

The lefty took a hard grounder from Yangervis Solarte that bounced off his glove and appeared to carom off his chest in the first before picking it up and throwing him out.

The Red Sox took charge with their big fourth, pulling ahead 6-1 against Aaron Sanchez (2-5).

Brock Holt had a sacrifice fly and Bradley his run-scoring double before Benintendi lofted a fly ball into the first row of Green Monster seats.

Martinez then led off the fifth with his 17th homer, a drive that completely left Fenway Park over the Monster, tying him with Betts for the team lead.

Sanchez was tagged for seven runs and nine hits in five innings, falling to 0-3 in his past five starts with a 5.96 ERA.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: 3B Josh Donaldson left the game with left calf tightness after getting a single and walking twice.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora gave 2B Dustin Pedroia the day off after he played two straight games — his first since returning from offseason knee surgery.

LOOK AT THAT

Bradley made a jumping catch with his back completely turned to home plate on the warning track against Kendrys Morales in the sixth. Holt ran over, raised his arms and then walked over and gave him a hug.

THAT’S DIFFERENT

Toronto’s Russell Martin made his first career start in left field. In his 13th season in the big leagues, the 35-year-old has been primarily a catcher.

He was out playing caroms off the Monster before the game.

ALL RIGHTY THEN

The Blue Jays had three switch hitters and six batting right-handed, so that gave them an all righty lineup against Price.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (2-5, 5.40 ERA) is set to start Tuesday. He’s 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in two starts against the Red Sox this season.

Red Sox: Rick Porcello (6-2, 3.74) hopes to rebound from his worst start of the season when he gave up six runs over 3 2/3 innings against the Rays on Wednesday.

