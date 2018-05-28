FROM

Watch: Jackie Bradley Jr. serves up the catch of the day in deep center

Jackie Bradley Jr.
Jackie Bradley Jr. robs Toronto Blue Jays Kendrys Morales of an extra base hit during sixth inning action at Fenway Park. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
By
May 28, 2018

Sometimes the numbers don’t do justice to catches the eye can fully appreciate.

Jackie Bradley Jr. added another gold-star grab to his collection Monday in the sixth inning of the Red Sox’ 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Kendrys Morales launched a fly ball to the center-field triangle that had triple written all over it, but Bradley was already tracking backward.

The hit probability was 91 percent, according to Statcast. The catch probability was 71 percent. Andrew Benintendi had seen enough Bradley highlights to know math didn’t matter.

