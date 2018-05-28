Watch: Jackie Bradley Jr. serves up the catch of the day in deep center

Sometimes the numbers don’t do justice to catches the eye can fully appreciate.

Jackie Bradley Jr. added another gold-star grab to his collection Monday in the sixth inning of the Red Sox’ 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Kendrys Morales launched a fly ball to the center-field triangle that had triple written all over it, but Bradley was already tracking backward.

The hit probability was 91 percent, according to Statcast. The catch probability was 71 percent. Andrew Benintendi had seen enough Bradley highlights to know math didn’t matter.