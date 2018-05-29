Hanley Ramirez thanks Red Sox Nation, applauds Celtics on his way out

Hanley Ramirez tweeted twice this weekend, both times in the aftermath of a disappointing exit.

On Friday, the 34-year-old’s tenure in Boston came to an end. Ramirez thanked Boston fans after the Red Sox announced that they were designating the designated hitter and first baseman for assignment.

“It’s been real,” he tweeted. “Love you always.”

A Red Sox Nation fan account replied to Ramirez, writing, “The joy you bring to the game and the fans is incomparable and you will be sincerely missed.” The slugger thanked them and didn’t appear to rule out any outcomes.

Thanks for all the love from you guys, I will miss you. Let’s see what happens 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) May 28, 2018

The Red Sox have until Friday to trade or release Ramirez. His exit, which came as a surprise to many around the league, was spurred by both the need to create a roster spot for Dustin Pedroia and the desire to avoid a $22 million vesting option for next season. It’s unlikely that the team will find a trade partner willing to take on that option before the June 1 deadline.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich, it’s also unlikely that Ramirez will end up back in Boston after the Red Sox release him. They would have to wait 30 days before re-signing him, and because the expensive option disappears when he is released, Ramirez will almost certainly be playing elsewhere within that timeframe.

On Monday, after the Celtics’ season-ending defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7, Ramirez applauded the “green boys” for their performance.

The green boys gave it all they had out there. It was an incredible run @Al_Horford @celtics 🏀👏🏽 — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) May 28, 2018

It wasn’t the first time Ramirez has kept an eye on the other teams in the city. Along with a group of Red Sox teammates, he attended Game 6 of the the Bruins’ first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“That’s Boston right there,” Ramirez said at the time. “We support each other. It’s a champions’ city.”