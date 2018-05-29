What Russell Martin had to say about getting hit by a pitch by Rick Porcello

By the seventh inning of the Red Sox’ 8-3 win over the Blue Jays Tuesday night, Rick Porcello was cruising through his best start in weeks.

Then things got weirdly tense.

With one out, Porcello had a a 1-and-0 count against Toronto’s Russell Martin. Just as Porcello started his windup, Martin called for time, and it was granted by plate umpire Vic Carapazza.

On the very next pitch, Porcello hit Martin with an 89-mile-per-hour fastball. Words and stares were exchanged as Martin made the slow walk to first base. After the game, Porcello said he wasn’t particularly bothered by Martin calling time.

“It’s not that frustrating,’’ he said. “It happens pretty frequently, so I’m used to it.’’

Even if Porcello said he wasn’t frustrated, Martin understood why he might have been.

“This is what happened,’’ Martin said. “I get in the box, get ready, I look up, and he’s already in his windup so I call time, Vic gives me the time, and it’s going to be late because he’s already started his delivery. He was pretty late in his delivery so he kind of had to stop his throwing motion and everything. It’s not what you want to do as a pitcher, I get it, it’s probably frustrating a little bit.

“Then the next pitch he hits me in the shoulder. Is he trying to hit me? Or is he trying to make a point by coming up and in? Only he knows that. Bottom line is it didn’t hurt, went to first base, we scored some runs so it ended up working out for us. That’s that. He said, ‘I wasn’t trying to hit you.’ He was probably trying to go up and in to prove a point. It ended up biting him right in the butt.’’

