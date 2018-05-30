J.D. Martinez’s homer leads Red Sox over Blue Jays 6-4 for sweep

Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez celebrates his two-run home run with starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) in the dugout in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox' J.D. Martinez celebrates his two-run home run with starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez. –Elise Amendola / AP
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
4:44 PM

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Martinez tied for the major league lead with his 18th homer, breaking a 2-2 tie in the sixth.

Eduardo Nunez had a solo homer and RBI double, and Jackie Bradley Jr. had a run-scoring double for Boston, which has won nine of 11 and has the best record in the major leagues at 39-17.

Toscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer for the Blue Jays, who have lost 13 of 17 and dropped to 2-7 against the Red Sox this season. Toronto, which opened the season 13-6, is a season-high five games under .500 at 25-30.

Advertisement

Eduardo Rodriguez (6-1) gave up two runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. Boston is 10-1 in his starts.

Craig Kimbrel allowed two inherited runners to score on Kendrys Morales’ double, then got three straight outs for his 18th save in 20 chances.

Making his third start since his May 11 recall from Triple-A, Sam Gaviglio (2-1) gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings.

Boston opened a 2-0 lead on Jackie Bradley Jr.’s RBI double in the third and Nunez’s fifth-inning homer off a tabletop above the Green Monster in left.

Hernanez’s homered tied the score in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: 3B Josh Donaldson missed his second consecutive game with right calf soreness.

Red Sox: OF Mookie Betts missed his fourth straight because of tightness in his left side that flared up during BP Sunday. “If he’s OK, most likely he’ll be in the lineup tomorrow,” manager Alex Cora said. . 2B Dustin Pedroia also had the day off.

TWO REVERSALS

The Blue Jays challenged two safe calls with the same batter up in the third — one at second on a steal attempt and the other at the home with a runner looking to score when a pitch bounced away. Both were overturned.

Advertisement

FOND MEMORIES

Cora is excited to get his World Series ring before Thursday’s series opener in Houston.

“It was an amazing ride,” he said.

He plans to bring a jersey he wore last season as the team’s bench coach, have it signed by the Astros and hang it “probably at home.”

HARD SHOT

Pllate umpire Jerry Layne was dazed by a foul ball off his chest but stayed in the game. Boston catcher Christian Vazquez held up Layne when the umpire was wobbly.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Jaime Garcia (2-3, 5.52 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday’s series opener at Detroit.

Red Sox: LHP Drew Pomeranz (1-2, 6.75) is to be on the mound Thursday for the opener of a four-game series against Houston. He 0-1 with a 9.53 ERA in his last three starts and hasn’t gone past four innings.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Kobe Bryant
Patriots
Kobe Bryant attends Patriots practice May 30, 2018 | 4:07 PM
Bryan Colangelo
Celtics
Here's the Celtics connection to the Bryan Colangelo Twitter story May 30, 2018 | 3:21 PM
Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala
NBA
Golden State's Andre Iguodala out for Game 1 of NBA Finals May 30, 2018 | 2:58 PM
Drew Pomeranz
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Astros series May 30, 2018 | 1:30 PM
Jewel Upshaw, Ben Crump
NBA
Mother of late G League player who collapsed on the court sues NBA for negligence May 30, 2018 | 1:14 PM
Hanley Ramirez
Red Sox
Wait … where’d Hanley go? May 30, 2018 | 12:49 PM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
MLB
'We show up at hotels at midnight, and there’s like 50 people waiting for our bus' May 30, 2018 | 11:15 AM
Steve Clifford
NBA
Orlando Magic hire Steve Clifford as head coach May 30, 2018 | 9:39 AM
Tracy McGrady
Celtics
Tracy McGrady: Celtics are going to be 'Golden State of the East' May 30, 2018 | 9:15 AM
Stanley Cup Capitals Knights Hockey
NHL
Vegas heat melting ice to slush at Stanley Cup Final May 30, 2018 | 8:41 AM
Ben Simmons Jayson Tatum
Sports Q
Debate: Would you trade Jayson Tatum for Ben Simmons? May 30, 2018 | 7:54 AM
Greg Monroe Boston Celtics
NBA
Atlanta Hawks player charged with drunken driving in Oregon May 30, 2018 | 7:12 AM
Bryan Colangelo
NBA
Report claims 76ers GM used five secret Twitter accounts to blast players and defend himself May 30, 2018 | 2:12 AM
Russell Martin Rick Porcello
Red Sox
What Russell Martin had to say about getting hit by a pitch by Rick Porcello May 29, 2018 | 11:30 PM
Red Sox
Sandy Leon leads Red Sox to 8-3 win over Blue Jays May 29, 2018 | 10:26 PM
Brett Brown
NBA
76ers reportedly agree to 3-year extension with Brett Brown May 29, 2018 | 9:58 PM
College Sports
'She said because we have different last name. My guess is because he has a different skin color' May 29, 2018 | 9:26 PM
College Sports
Clare Droesch, former BC basketball star, dies at 36 May 29, 2018 | 7:00 PM
Paul Pierce Boston Celtics
Celtics
NBCSB has another winner in documentary on 2008 Celtics May 29, 2018 | 6:30 PM
Nick Foles Super Bowl LII
NFL
Groom says 'I do' in Eagles jersey after winning Super Bowl bet with fiancé May 29, 2018 | 5:47 PM
Serena Williams
Tennis
Serena Williams says she wanted to send a message with bodysuit May 29, 2018 | 4:18 PM
Donte DiVincenzo
College Sports
Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo stays in NBA draft after title run May 29, 2018 | 3:58 PM
LeBron James
NBA
The odds are stacked against the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals May 29, 2018 | 3:43 PM
Red Sox Ramirez Baseball
Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez thanks Red Sox Nation, applauds Celtics on his way out May 29, 2018 | 3:41 PM
Brad Stevens Bill Belichick
Celtics
Bill Belichick says 'phenomenal' Brad Stevens 'is a model for all coaches' May 29, 2018 | 3:01 PM
Around the WNBA Basketball
NBA
Unbeaten Washington, Connecticut off to fast starts in WNBA May 29, 2018 | 2:21 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven
Celtics
Here's the Celtics' offseason schedule May 29, 2018 | 12:01 PM
Colin Miller
Bruins
Three former Bruins scored in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals May 29, 2018 | 9:37 AM
Breanna Stewart
NBA
Breanna Stewart embracing chance to help sex abuse victims May 29, 2018 | 9:05 AM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
4 outcomes for Marcus Smart in free agency May 29, 2018 | 8:04 AM