Carlos Correa’s 2-run shot helps Astros over Red Sox 4-2

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox. –The Associated Press
By
KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP,
12:48 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa capped a May to forget with a big hit that helped the Houston Astros to a win.

Correa snapped an 0 for 10 slump with a two-run homer in the first, and Tony Kemp and Jake Marisnick each had an RBI in a 4-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Correa’s home run ended a month during which he hit just .192 after batting .315 in April.

“May wasn’t the best month for me, but it’s not like I’ve never been here before,” he said. “I’ve struggled before for a month and it’s a long season. So today was a big stride with that first at-bat. Hopefully I can keep it up and have a great June.”

Advertisement

Houston starter Lance McCullers (7-3) allowed four hits and two runs in six innings to help the Astros to the victory in this rematch of last year’s ALDS, which Houston won in four games.

Ken Giles gave up a single to Sandy Leon with two outs in the ninth before walking Jackie Bradley Jr., but Marisnick grabbed a fly ball hit by Blake Swihart to end it and give Giles his 10th save.

The game was tied at 2 when J.D. Davis singled to start Houston’s fourth. Tim Federowicz hit a ground-rule double with one out before Davis barely beat the throw home to score on a single by Kemp to put Houston up 3-2.

The Red Sox challenged the play, but it was upheld. Marisnick followed with a bunt that allowed Federowicz to score and the Astros to push the lead to 4-2.

The victory snapped a three-game winning streak for the Red Sox, who at 39-18 still have baseball’s best record.

Boston’s Drew Pomeranz (1-4) allowed six hits and four runs in five innings after failing to pitch longer than four innings in his past three starts.

He recalled that Correa hit a similar home run off him in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Advertisement

“I obviously didn’t get the results that I wanted (Thursday), but I just made a couple of bad pitches,” Pomeranz said. “I made a dumb pitch to Correa. He did the same thing to me in the playoffs, basically in the same spot.”

The Red Sox were without Mookie Betts, who missed his fifth straight game with soreness on his left side, and Dustin Pedroia, who was scratched just before the game with a sore left knee. Pedroia has played just three games this season while recovering from knee surgery in October and manager Alex Cora said he’ll likely sit out on Friday as well.

“He’s going to have good days and bad days … hopefully, he feels better (Friday) and can play over the weekend,” Cora said.

Alex Bregman walked with one out before Correa’s shot to left field made it 2-0 in the first inning.

McCullers was shaken up in the second inning when he and Rafael Devers had a collision when the pitcher went to cover first base after Devers hit a groundball.

Devers tripped over the foot of McCullers and went tumbling to the ground in a crash that also sent McCullers falling into the dirt.

Both players got up after a couple of minutes and McCullers remained in the game after a couple of warmup pitches.

Bradley got Boston’s first hit with a double to start the third inning. Andrew Benintendi walked with one out before the double by Xander Bogaerts scored them both to tie it at 2.

Trainer’s room

Advertisement

Red Sox: Cora doesn’t think Betts will need to go on the disabled list. He said he was doing better on Thursday and thinks he’ll be able to return sometime during this series which ends on Sunday.

Astros: OF Josh Reddick, who is on the disabled list with an infection in his left knee, took early batting practice on Thursday, but isn’t expected to return during this series. Manager A.J. Hinch said Reddick could be back for the start of Tuesday’s series against Seattle, but he could need a few more days to recover. “I like where he’s at,” Hinch said. “I like the fact that he’s starting to do baseball activities … and he sounds like he’s feeling better.”

Picking up the hardware

Cora and bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, who were both on Houston’s staff last season before joining the Red Sox, picked up their World Series rings in a pregame ceremony. Cora was thrilled to have his daughter at the ballpark on Thursday to be with him when he received the ring. “It’s beautiful, by the way,” he added.

Up next

Boston’s Chris Sale (5-2, 2.76 ERA) looks to bounce back from his previous start in which he allowed a season-high six runs in 4 1/3 innings when he opposes Gerrit Cole (5-1, 2.05) on Saturday night. Cole, who leads the American League with 109 strikeouts, did not factor into the decision in his previous start after the Astros blew the lead late in a 10-9 loss to Cleveland in 14 innings.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Brian Gionta
Bruins
The Bruins are already making changes to their roster May 31, 2018 | 8:53 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Why Dustin Pedroia was a late scratch against Astros May 31, 2018 | 8:20 PM
Kenny Smith
NBA
Kenny Smith could join list of broadcasters-turned-coaches May 31, 2018 | 6:55 PM
Dont'a Hightower, Marquis Flowers
Patriots
How the Patriots responded to being called ‘no fun’ May 31, 2018 | 4:31 PM
Kyrie Irving, LeBron James
Celtics
'I just felt like it was bad for our franchise to be able to trade away our superstar point guard' May 31, 2018 | 3:43 PM
Jackie Chambers
Patriots
Patriots among teams who employed noncheering cheerleaders tasked with charming fans May 31, 2018 | 2:54 PM
Kobe Bryant
Patriots
What the Patriots had to say about Kobe Bryant's visit to practice May 31, 2018 | 2:43 PM
Kevin Love
NBA
Kevin Love was cleared to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals May 31, 2018 | 2:14 PM
Zdeno Chara Boston Bruins
Education
Zdeno Chara is just one of the famous athletes taking this class at Harvard right now May 31, 2018 | 1:01 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here's what Bill Belichick said at Thursday's Patriots practice May 31, 2018 | 12:57 PM
Bryan Colangelo
NBA
The NBA’s Twitter game is good, but Bryan Colangelo might not know how to play May 31, 2018 | 12:45 PM
LeBron James
Celtics
'You’re going to think I’m crazy, but if I was him, I’m going to Boston' May 31, 2018 | 11:54 AM
Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles
Patriots
Eagles guard on Patriot Way: 'S--- is not fun there' May 31, 2018 | 11:39 AM
Brad Stevens Celtics
Celtics
'We're looking to win as many games as we can and put the whole league on notice' May 31, 2018 | 9:33 AM
Bryan Colangelo
NBA
Bryan Colangelo says 'someone’s out to get me' as Sixers investigate Twitter accounts May 31, 2018 | 9:15 AM
Angels Tigers Baseball
MLB
Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos May 31, 2018 | 9:11 AM
Soccer
Zinedine Zidane steps down at Real Madrid after third Champions League title May 31, 2018 | 7:36 AM
NHL
Braden Holtby's incredible save preserves Caps' win in Game 2 May 31, 2018 | 1:30 AM
NFL
Safety on the hook for over 900,000 jerseys if Cavs beat Warriors May 31, 2018 | 12:33 AM
Soccer
Revolution coach Brad Friedel elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame May 31, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Soccer
Teal Bunbury scores late penalty kick as Revolution tie Atlanta United May 30, 2018 | 10:27 PM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Celtics
Here's the latest update on Gordon Hayward's status May 30, 2018 | 9:49 PM
Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez celebrates his two-run home run with starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) in the dugout in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez's homer leads Red Sox over Blue Jays May 30, 2018 | 4:44 PM
Kobe Bryant
Patriots
Kobe Bryant attends Patriots practice May 30, 2018 | 4:07 PM
Bryan Colangelo
Celtics
Here's the Celtics connection to the Bryan Colangelo Twitter story May 30, 2018 | 3:21 PM
Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala
NBA
Golden State's Andre Iguodala out for Game 1 of NBA Finals May 30, 2018 | 2:58 PM
Drew Pomeranz
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Astros series May 30, 2018 | 1:30 PM
Jewel Upshaw, Ben Crump
NBA
Mother of late G League player who collapsed on the court sues NBA for negligence May 30, 2018 | 1:14 PM
Hanley Ramirez
Red Sox
Wait … where’d Hanley go? May 30, 2018 | 12:49 PM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
MLB
'We show up at hotels at midnight, and there’s like 50 people waiting for our bus' May 30, 2018 | 11:15 AM