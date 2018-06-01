Red Sox put big-hitting Betts on DL with abdominal strain

Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts rounds first base –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
AP,
June 1, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have put major league batting leader Mookie Betts on the 10-day disabled list because of a left abdominal strain.

The Red Sox made the move retroactive to Tuesday. The AL East leaders will make a corresponding roster move before Saturday’s game at Houston.

The 25-year-old right fielder is hitting .359 and also has scored a majors-most 52 runs. He ranks among the leaders with 17 home runs, 37 RBIs and 13 steals.

Betts didn’t play Thursday night in the series opener against the Astros, the fifth straight game he’d missed because of soreness on his left side.

Manager Alex Cora had said he didn’t think Betts would need to go on the DL, and had hoped to have him in the lineup before the series ends Sunday.

