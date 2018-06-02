FROM

Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia on 10-day DL

Dustin Pedroia
Dustin Pedroia –Jessica Rinaldi/Globe staff
By
12:24 PM

The Boston Red Sox placed veteran second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list with left knee inflammation, retroactive to May 30.

The Red Sox had activated Pedroia from the disabled list last Friday. He experienced a long recovery after undergoing a cartilage restoration procedure on his left knee Oct. 25.

To fill the roster spots of Pedroia and Mookie Betts, who was also placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to May 29 with a left abdominal strain, first baseman Sam Travis and lefthanded pitcher Bobby Poyner were recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

TOPICS: Red Sox
