‘Multiple teams’ are interested in Hanley Ramirez

HOUSTON — One thing is for certain: Teams are doing their due diligence on Hanley Ramirez. How does he fit with a clubhouse? Is he a serviceable enough first baseman to consider him for a National League team or is he best suited for the American League?

These questions are very much on the minds of the executives calling about Ramirez. A major league source said there are “multiple teams’’ interested in Ramirez, who became a free agent Friday when he was officially released by the Red Sox.

The level of interest will vary from team to team. The Orioles have acknowledged that Ramirez is “under consideration,’’ even with Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo on the team. No other team has publicly expressed interest in Ramirez, but those that could be pondering Ramirez include Seattle, Colorado, Chicago (White Sox), Los Angeles (Angels), Minnesota, Tampa Bay, and St. Louis. Houston could explore Ramirez to see if he could upgrade its first base/DH production. There could be others. Philadelphia and San Francisco have both indicated they don’t see Ramirez as a fit.