FROM

‘Multiple teams’ are interested in Hanley Ramirez

Where Ramirez goes will be his choice.

Red Sox Ramirez Hanley
Hanley Ramirez is shown during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. –AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
By
June 4, 2018

HOUSTON — One thing is for certain: Teams are doing their due diligence on Hanley Ramirez. How does he fit with a clubhouse? Is he a serviceable enough first baseman to consider him for a National League team or is he best suited for the American League?

These questions are very much on the minds of the executives calling about Ramirez. A major league source said there are “multiple teams’’ interested in Ramirez, who became a free agent Friday when he was officially released by the Red Sox.

The level of interest will vary from team to team. The Orioles have acknowledged that Ramirez is “under consideration,’’ even with Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo on the team. No other team has publicly expressed interest in Ramirez, but those that could be pondering Ramirez include Seattle, Colorado, Chicago (White Sox), Los Angeles (Angels), Minnesota, Tampa Bay, and St. Louis. Houston could explore Ramirez to see if he could upgrade its first base/DH production. There could be others. Philadelphia and San Francisco have both indicated they don’t see Ramirez as a fit.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Giancarlo Stanton Yankees
MLB
The Yankees have threatened to boycott ESPN June 4, 2018 | 11:21 PM
Triston Casas, a first baseman from American Heritage School in Florida, poses for photographs after being selected 26th by the Boston Red Sox during the first round of the Major League Baseball draft
Red Sox
Red Sox tab high school slugger Triston Casas with their first pick June 4, 2018 | 10:40 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady posts emotional message after idol's passing June 4, 2018 | 9:55 PM
Tristan Thompson, Draymond Green
NBA
'We’re not holding hands and singing songs as friends' June 4, 2018 | 12:50 PM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski take part in fantasy camp June 4, 2018 | 12:39 PM
J.D.Martinez, Gary Sanchez
Red Sox
No, it’s not a misprint in the AL East standings. Why the Yankees are listed first June 4, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Mitch Moreland, Carlos Febles
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Nine thoughts on the Red Sox after their interesting series in Houston June 4, 2018 | 10:07 AM
Serena Williams
Tennis
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with injury June 4, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Skiing
Okemo and Mount Sunapee ski areas sold to Vail Resorts June 4, 2018 | 9:10 AM
Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Kevin Durant explains why Tom Brady's Celtics pitch didn't work June 4, 2018 | 8:56 AM
Steven Wright
Red Sox
Steven Wright to start for Red Sox on Tuesday June 4, 2018 | 7:46 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and center JaVale McGee during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
NBA
How J.R. Smith responded in Game 2 after Game 1 blunder June 3, 2018 | 11:58 PM
Mitch Moreland is congratulated by Eduardo Nunez and Andrew Benintendi after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Astros on Sunday.
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland and Andrew Benintendi ignite Red Sox past Astros June 3, 2018 | 11:15 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Oakland on Sunday.
NBA
Steph Curry dazzles from deep as Warriors take 2-0 NBA Finals lead June 3, 2018 | 10:47 PM
USA Baseball
Parenting
'A $400 bat doesn’t fix a $4 swing' June 3, 2018 | 9:18 PM
Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson contends with Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin during the third period in Game 3 Saturday.
NHL
Capitals' suffocating pressure is frustrating Golden Knights June 3, 2018 | 5:05 PM
Rob Gronkowski is a full go for mandatory training camp.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski is a full go for Patriots’ mandatory minicamp June 3, 2018 | 3:26 PM
Julian Edelman took part in the Patriots' OTAs Thursday.
Patriots
7 things we learned from the latest round of Patriots OTAs June 3, 2018 | 1:13 PM
Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin celebrates his goal against the Golden Knights during the second period of Game 3 Saturday.
NHL
Capitals flying high, up 2-1 on Vegas in Stanley Cup Final June 2, 2018 | 11:21 PM
Andrew Benintendi hits a two-run home run as Astros catcher Max Stassi reaches for the pitch during the seventh inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi's blast fuels Red Sox past Astros June 2, 2018 | 11:15 PM
Teal Bunbury of the Revolution scored the game-winning goal Saturday.
Soccer
Teal Bunbury's goal lifts New England past New York 2-1 June 2, 2018 | 10:47 PM
Warriors guard Klay Thompson, bottom, remains on the floor next to Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
After Game 1 gaffe, J.R. Smith seeking a bounce-back effort June 2, 2018 | 6:35 PM
Warriors guard Klay Thompson is helped off the floor during the first half of Game 1.
NBA
Klay Thompson expects to play Finals Game 2 with sore ankle June 2, 2018 | 6:24 PM
Clay Matthews
NFL
Scary moment during charity softball game sends Clay Matthews to the hospital June 2, 2018 | 6:20 PM
Serena Williams French Open
Tennis
'I think a lot has happened in our lives for the both of us, in very different ways' June 2, 2018 | 5:13 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia on 10-day DL June 2, 2018 | 12:24 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Why Kyrie Irving might not sign an extension June 2, 2018 | 9:46 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Red Sox put Mookie Betts on 10-day disabled list June 1, 2018 | 8:14 PM
NFL
Browns coach keeps his promise with jump into Lake Erie June 1, 2018 | 6:49 PM
LeBron James J.R. Smith
NBA
The Internet is having fun with LeBron’s reaction to J.R. Smith’s blunder June 1, 2018 | 4:08 PM