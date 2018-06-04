FROM

Red Sox tab high school slugger Triston Casas with their first pick

Triston Casas, a first baseman from American Heritage School in Florida, poses for photographs after being selected 26th by the Boston Red Sox during the first round of the Major League Baseball draft
Triston Casas, a first baseman from American Heritage School in Florida, poses for photographs after being selected 26th by the Boston Red Sox during the first round of the Major League Baseball draft –AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
By
June 4, 2018

With their first-round pick, No. 26 overall, the Red Sox tabbed high school slugger Triston Casas, a corner infielder who has already displayed head-turning power to all fields.

Over his high school career at American Heritage School (Plantation, Fla.), Casas stood out as a 6-foot-4-inch, 238-pound masher who featured not just raw power but also plate discipline and the ability to use the entire field. As a senior, he hit .385/.545/.884 with 7 homers in 29 games, and in the summer prior to his senior year, Casas excelled for USA Baseball, winning MVP honors in the Under-18 World Cup after leading the tournament with 3 homers and 13 RBIs in 9 games.

Advertisement

While Casas – who hits lefthanded but throws righthanded – has an arm that could permit him to play third, his size leads many to imagine that he’ll end up at first base. Few high schoolers who emerge as first-rounders project as big league first basemen, but the offensive potential of Casas helped him to join their ranks.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Patriots
Tom Brady posts emotional message after idol's passing June 4, 2018 | 9:55 PM
Tristan Thompson, Draymond Green
NBA
'We’re not holding hands and singing songs as friends' June 4, 2018 | 12:50 PM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski take part in fantasy camp June 4, 2018 | 12:39 PM
J.D.Martinez, Gary Sanchez
Red Sox
No, it’s not a misprint in the AL East standings. Why the Yankees are listed first June 4, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Mitch Moreland, Carlos Febles
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Nine thoughts on the Red Sox after their interesting series in Houston June 4, 2018 | 10:07 AM
Serena Williams
Tennis
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with injury June 4, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Skiing
Okemo and Mount Sunapee ski areas sold to Vail Resorts June 4, 2018 | 9:10 AM
Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Kevin Durant explains why Tom Brady's Celtics pitch didn't work June 4, 2018 | 8:56 AM
Steven Wright
Red Sox
Steven Wright to start for Red Sox on Tuesday June 4, 2018 | 7:46 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and center JaVale McGee during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
NBA
How J.R. Smith responded in Game 2 after Game 1 blunder June 3, 2018 | 11:58 PM
Mitch Moreland is congratulated by Eduardo Nunez and Andrew Benintendi after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Astros on Sunday.
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland and Andrew Benintendi ignite Red Sox past Astros June 3, 2018 | 11:15 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Oakland on Sunday.
NBA
Steph Curry dazzles from deep as Warriors take 2-0 NBA Finals lead June 3, 2018 | 10:47 PM
USA Baseball
Parenting
'A $400 bat doesn’t fix a $4 swing' June 3, 2018 | 9:18 PM
Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson contends with Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin during the third period in Game 3 Saturday.
NHL
Capitals' suffocating pressure is frustrating Golden Knights June 3, 2018 | 5:05 PM
Rob Gronkowski is a full go for mandatory training camp.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski is a full go for Patriots’ mandatory minicamp June 3, 2018 | 3:26 PM
Julian Edelman took part in the Patriots' OTAs Thursday.
Patriots
7 things we learned from the latest round of Patriots OTAs June 3, 2018 | 1:13 PM
Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin celebrates his goal against the Golden Knights during the second period of Game 3 Saturday.
NHL
Capitals flying high, up 2-1 on Vegas in Stanley Cup Final June 2, 2018 | 11:21 PM
Andrew Benintendi hits a two-run home run as Astros catcher Max Stassi reaches for the pitch during the seventh inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi's blast fuels Red Sox past Astros June 2, 2018 | 11:15 PM
Teal Bunbury of the Revolution scored the game-winning goal Saturday.
Soccer
Teal Bunbury's goal lifts New England past New York 2-1 June 2, 2018 | 10:47 PM
Warriors guard Klay Thompson, bottom, remains on the floor next to Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
After Game 1 gaffe, J.R. Smith seeking a bounce-back effort June 2, 2018 | 6:35 PM
Warriors guard Klay Thompson is helped off the floor during the first half of Game 1.
NBA
Klay Thompson expects to play Finals Game 2 with sore ankle June 2, 2018 | 6:24 PM
Clay Matthews
NFL
Scary moment during charity softball game sends Clay Matthews to the hospital June 2, 2018 | 6:20 PM
Serena Williams French Open
Tennis
'I think a lot has happened in our lives for the both of us, in very different ways' June 2, 2018 | 5:13 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia on 10-day DL June 2, 2018 | 12:24 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Why Kyrie Irving might not sign an extension June 2, 2018 | 9:46 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Red Sox put Mookie Betts on 10-day disabled list June 1, 2018 | 8:14 PM
NFL
Browns coach keeps his promise with jump into Lake Erie June 1, 2018 | 6:49 PM
LeBron James J.R. Smith
NBA
The Internet is having fun with LeBron’s reaction to J.R. Smith’s blunder June 1, 2018 | 4:08 PM
Celtics 2008 championship
Celtics
What Kevin Garnett was like as a teammate and other details unearthed by new Celtics documentary June 1, 2018 | 3:00 PM
Mike Gorman
Celtics
What Mike Gorman had to say about the Celtics' season and what's to come June 1, 2018 | 12:34 PM