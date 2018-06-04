Red Sox tab high school slugger Triston Casas with their first pick

With their first-round pick, No. 26 overall, the Red Sox tabbed high school slugger Triston Casas, a corner infielder who has already displayed head-turning power to all fields.

Over his high school career at American Heritage School (Plantation, Fla.), Casas stood out as a 6-foot-4-inch, 238-pound masher who featured not just raw power but also plate discipline and the ability to use the entire field. As a senior, he hit .385/.545/.884 with 7 homers in 29 games, and in the summer prior to his senior year, Casas excelled for USA Baseball, winning MVP honors in the Under-18 World Cup after leading the tournament with 3 homers and 13 RBIs in 9 games.

While Casas – who hits lefthanded but throws righthanded – has an arm that could permit him to play third, his size leads many to imagine that he’ll end up at first base. Few high schoolers who emerge as first-rounders project as big league first basemen, but the offensive potential of Casas helped him to join their ranks.