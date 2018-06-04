Steven Wright to start for Red Sox on Tuesday

Knuckleballer Steven Wright, who has worked exclusively out of the bullpen since returning to the Red Sox last month, will get his first start of the season Tuesday night against the Tigers. Wright’s starting assignment will give each starter an extra day’s rest as the Red Sox finish a stretch of 26 games in 27 days.

“We’re going to push everybody back,’’ said Sox manager Alex Cora. “I do feel it’s the time of year where if I’m feeling it, I know they’re feeling it. So I think it makes sense to give [Wright] that start. I think it’s good for him and also I think pushing everybody back is going to be beneficial for us in the long run.’’

Advertisement

In six games, Wright is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 16 innings. His longest outing was a 4⅔-inning effort against the Orioles in his second appearance. Cora said he could pitch between five and six innings against the Tigers.