FROM

Steven Wright to start for Red Sox on Tuesday

"We’re going to push everybody back."

Steven Wright
BOSTON, MA - MAY 15: Head coach Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox takes pitcher Steven Wright #35 out of the game in the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park on May 15, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) –Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
By
7:46 AM

Knuckleballer Steven Wright, who has worked exclusively out of the bullpen since returning to the Red Sox last month, will get his first start of the season Tuesday night against the Tigers. Wright’s starting assignment will give each starter an extra day’s rest as the Red Sox finish a stretch of 26 games in 27 days.

“We’re going to push everybody back,’’ said Sox manager Alex Cora. “I do feel it’s the time of year where if I’m feeling it, I know they’re feeling it. So I think it makes sense to give [Wright] that start. I think it’s good for him and also I think pushing everybody back is going to be beneficial for us in the long run.’’

Advertisement

In six games, Wright is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 16 innings. His longest outing was a 4⅔-inning effort against the Orioles in his second appearance. Cora said he could pitch between five and six innings against the Tigers.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Mitch Moreland, Carlos Febles
Red Sox
Nine thoughts on the Red Sox after their interesting series in Houston June 4, 2018 | 10:07 AM
Serena Williams
Tennis
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with injury June 4, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Skiing
Okemo and Mount Sunapee ski areas sold to Vail Resorts June 4, 2018 | 9:10 AM
Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Kevin Durant explains why Tom Brady's Celtics pitch didn't work June 4, 2018 | 8:56 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and center JaVale McGee during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
NBA
How J.R. Smith responded in Game 2 after Game 1 blunder June 3, 2018 | 11:58 PM
Mitch Moreland is congratulated by Eduardo Nunez and Andrew Benintendi after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Astros on Sunday.
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland and Andrew Benintendi ignite Red Sox past Astros June 3, 2018 | 11:15 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Oakland on Sunday.
NBA
Steph Curry dazzles from deep as Warriors take 2-0 NBA Finals lead June 3, 2018 | 10:47 PM
Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson contends with Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin during the third period in Game 3 Saturday.
NHL
Capitals' suffocating pressure is frustrating Golden Knights June 3, 2018 | 5:05 PM
Rob Gronkowski is a full go for mandatory training camp.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski is a full go for Patriots’ mandatory minicamp June 3, 2018 | 3:26 PM
Julian Edelman took part in the Patriots' OTAs Thursday.
Patriots
7 things we learned from the latest round of Patriots OTAs June 3, 2018 | 1:13 PM
Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin celebrates his goal against the Golden Knights during the second period of Game 3 Saturday.
NHL
Capitals flying high, up 2-1 on Vegas in Stanley Cup Final June 2, 2018 | 11:21 PM
Andrew Benintendi hits a two-run home run as Astros catcher Max Stassi reaches for the pitch during the seventh inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi's blast fuels Red Sox past Astros June 2, 2018 | 11:15 PM
Teal Bunbury of the Revolution scored the game-winning goal Saturday.
Soccer
Teal Bunbury's goal lifts New England past New York 2-1 June 2, 2018 | 10:47 PM
Warriors guard Klay Thompson, bottom, remains on the floor next to Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
After Game 1 gaffe, J.R. Smith seeking a bounce-back effort June 2, 2018 | 6:35 PM
Warriors guard Klay Thompson is helped off the floor during the first half of Game 1.
NBA
Klay Thompson expects to play Finals Game 2 with sore ankle June 2, 2018 | 6:24 PM
Clay Matthews
NFL
Scary moment during charity softball game sends Clay Matthews to the hospital June 2, 2018 | 6:20 PM
Serena Williams French Open
Tennis
'I think a lot has happened in our lives for the both of us, in very different ways' June 2, 2018 | 5:13 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia on 10-day DL June 2, 2018 | 12:24 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Why Kyrie Irving might not sign an extension June 2, 2018 | 9:46 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Red Sox put Mookie Betts on 10-day disabled list June 1, 2018 | 8:14 PM
NFL
Browns coach keeps his promise with jump into Lake Erie June 1, 2018 | 6:49 PM
LeBron James J.R. Smith
NBA
The Internet is having fun with LeBron’s reaction to J.R. Smith’s blunder June 1, 2018 | 4:08 PM
Celtics 2008 championship
Celtics
What Kevin Garnett was like as a teammate and other details unearthed by new Celtics documentary June 1, 2018 | 3:00 PM
Mike Gorman
Celtics
What Mike Gorman had to say about the Celtics' season and what's to come June 1, 2018 | 12:34 PM
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco
Patriots
Amid his jet-setting, Tom Brady reportedly has worked out at Gillette June 1, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Roger Clemens
Red Sox
Roger Clemens on his Hall of Fame candidacy: 'I did it the right way' June 1, 2018 | 9:35 AM
2018 NBA Finals - Game One
NBA
J.R. Smith’s huge mistake costs Cavaliers a chance at Game 1 victory June 1, 2018 | 8:14 AM
NBA
Overturned call plays key role in Warriors' Game 1 win June 1, 2018 | 3:03 AM
LeBron James
NBA
LeBron James on wild Game 1 loss: 'I don't know what J.R. was thinking' June 1, 2018 | 1:48 AM
NBA
Warriors withstand LeBron James's 51 points to win Game 1 June 1, 2018 | 1:17 AM