Why the Yankees are one-game behind the Red Sox and still in first place atop the AL East

It seems like a misprint. Why are the Yankees in first place, despite the fact that New York is still listed as trailing the Red Sox by one game in the standings?

Put simply, winning percentage and games behind calculate different things. Winning percentage identifies the rate at which a team wins its own games. Games behind identifies the difference between the sheer volume of two teams’ wins and losses. So, for instance: A team that is 4-0 couldn’t play any better. Its winning percentage would be 1.000. But if another team had played 10 games with an 8-2 (.800) record, it would be one game ahead of the team that hadn’t lost a game. If defining the standings by winning percentage, the 4-0 team would be in first place; if defining it by games back, the 8-2 team — which had four more wins and two more losses — would sit in the driver’s seat.

That’s essentially the situation in which the Yankees and Red Sox find themselves. New York’s schedule has been awash in rainouts, resulting in the Yankees having played six fewer games (54) than the Sox (60) entering Monday’s makeup doubleheader against the Tigers.