FROM

Why the Yankees are one-game behind the Red Sox and still in first place atop the AL East

Usually, winning percentage and games back are aligned. But in this case, because of the disparity in games played, the two ways of calculating the standings lead to opposite conclusions.

J.D.Martinez, Gary Sanchez
J.D. Martinez points skyward after scoring on his eighth-inning solo home run. –AP Photo/Kathy Willens
By
11:22 AM

It seems like a misprint. Why are the Yankees in first place, despite the fact that New York is still listed as trailing the Red Sox by one game in the standings?

Put simply, winning percentage and games behind calculate different things. Winning percentage identifies the rate at which a team wins its own games. Games behind identifies the difference between the sheer volume of two teams’ wins and losses. So, for instance: A team that is 4-0 couldn’t play any better. Its winning percentage would be 1.000. But if another team had played 10 games with an 8-2 (.800) record, it would be one game ahead of the team that hadn’t lost a game. If defining the standings by winning percentage, the 4-0 team would be in first place; if defining it by games back, the 8-2 team — which had four more wins and two more losses — would sit in the driver’s seat.

Advertisement

That’s essentially the situation in which the Yankees and Red Sox find themselves. New York’s schedule has been awash in rainouts, resulting in the Yankees having played six fewer games (54) than the Sox (60) entering Monday’s makeup doubleheader against the Tigers.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Red Sox New York Yankees
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Tristan Thompson, Draymond Green
NBA
What the Cavaliers and Warriors are saying about meeting for a fourth-straight Finals June 4, 2018 | 12:50 PM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski take part in fantasy camp June 4, 2018 | 12:39 PM
Mitch Moreland, Carlos Febles
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Nine thoughts on the Red Sox after their interesting series in Houston June 4, 2018 | 10:07 AM
Serena Williams
Tennis
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with injury June 4, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Skiing
Okemo and Mount Sunapee ski areas sold to Vail Resorts June 4, 2018 | 9:10 AM
Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Kevin Durant explains why Tom Brady's Celtics pitch didn't work June 4, 2018 | 8:56 AM
Steven Wright
Red Sox
Steven Wright to start for Red Sox on Tuesday June 4, 2018 | 7:46 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and center JaVale McGee during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
NBA
How J.R. Smith responded in Game 2 after Game 1 blunder June 3, 2018 | 11:58 PM
Mitch Moreland is congratulated by Eduardo Nunez and Andrew Benintendi after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Astros on Sunday.
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland and Andrew Benintendi ignite Red Sox past Astros June 3, 2018 | 11:15 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Oakland on Sunday.
NBA
Steph Curry dazzles from deep as Warriors take 2-0 NBA Finals lead June 3, 2018 | 10:47 PM
USA Baseball
Parenting
'A $400 bat doesn’t fix a $4 swing' June 3, 2018 | 9:18 PM
Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson contends with Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin during the third period in Game 3 Saturday.
NHL
Capitals' suffocating pressure is frustrating Golden Knights June 3, 2018 | 5:05 PM
Rob Gronkowski is a full go for mandatory training camp.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski is a full go for Patriots’ mandatory minicamp June 3, 2018 | 3:26 PM
Julian Edelman took part in the Patriots' OTAs Thursday.
Patriots
7 things we learned from the latest round of Patriots OTAs June 3, 2018 | 1:13 PM
Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin celebrates his goal against the Golden Knights during the second period of Game 3 Saturday.
NHL
Capitals flying high, up 2-1 on Vegas in Stanley Cup Final June 2, 2018 | 11:21 PM
Andrew Benintendi hits a two-run home run as Astros catcher Max Stassi reaches for the pitch during the seventh inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi's blast fuels Red Sox past Astros June 2, 2018 | 11:15 PM
Teal Bunbury of the Revolution scored the game-winning goal Saturday.
Soccer
Teal Bunbury's goal lifts New England past New York 2-1 June 2, 2018 | 10:47 PM
Warriors guard Klay Thompson, bottom, remains on the floor next to Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
After Game 1 gaffe, J.R. Smith seeking a bounce-back effort June 2, 2018 | 6:35 PM
Warriors guard Klay Thompson is helped off the floor during the first half of Game 1.
NBA
Klay Thompson expects to play Finals Game 2 with sore ankle June 2, 2018 | 6:24 PM
Clay Matthews
NFL
Scary moment during charity softball game sends Clay Matthews to the hospital June 2, 2018 | 6:20 PM
Serena Williams French Open
Tennis
'I think a lot has happened in our lives for the both of us, in very different ways' June 2, 2018 | 5:13 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia on 10-day DL June 2, 2018 | 12:24 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Why Kyrie Irving might not sign an extension June 2, 2018 | 9:46 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Red Sox put Mookie Betts on 10-day disabled list June 1, 2018 | 8:14 PM
NFL
Browns coach keeps his promise with jump into Lake Erie June 1, 2018 | 6:49 PM
LeBron James J.R. Smith
NBA
The Internet is having fun with LeBron’s reaction to J.R. Smith’s blunder June 1, 2018 | 4:08 PM
Celtics 2008 championship
Celtics
What Kevin Garnett was like as a teammate and other details unearthed by new Celtics documentary June 1, 2018 | 3:00 PM
Mike Gorman
Celtics
What Mike Gorman had to say about the Celtics' season and what's to come June 1, 2018 | 12:34 PM
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco
Patriots
Amid his jet-setting, Tom Brady reportedly has worked out at Gillette June 1, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Roger Clemens
Red Sox
Roger Clemens on his Hall of Fame candidacy: 'I did it the right way' June 1, 2018 | 9:35 AM