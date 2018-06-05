FROM

Red Sox put Drew Pomeranz on 10-day disabled list

He was scheduled to start against Detroit this Thursday.

Drew Pomeranz
Drew Pomeranz pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros. –Bob Levey/Getty Images
By
5:24 PM

The Red Sox on Tuesday placed struggling lefthander Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day disabled list with what was said to be biceps tendinitis. Righthander reliever Brandon Workman was recalled from Triple A Pawtucket.

Pomeranz has been the weakest link in an otherwise strong rotation. The 29-year-old is 1-3 with a 6.81 earned run average and 1.83 WHIP through eight starts. Pomeranz has pitched more than five innings only twice all season and he has yet to throw a pitch in the seventh. He faced the Houston Astros last Thursday and allowed four runs over five innings in a 4-2 loss.

Pomeranz was scheduled to start against Detroit this Thursday. The Sox have not named his replacement. Hector Velazquez is a candidate if he is not used in relief in the first two games of the series.

