Red Sox open Day 2 of the draft by selecting TCU hurler Durbin Feltman

Feltman held opponents to a .143 average this season.

Durbin Feltman
Durbin Feltman pitches during the championship game of the Big 12 tournament. –AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
By
2:08 PM

After the Red Sox went for power in a pair of high school bats (first-rounder Triston Casas and second-rounder Nick Decker) on Monday, the team opened Day 2 of the draft by heading to college in pursuit of a more established performer.

In the third round (No. 100 pick overall), the Sox added righthander Durbin Feltman, a dominating closer out of Texas Christian University. In 18 appearances spanning 24 1/3 innings, Feltman proved overpowering, posting a 0.74 ERA with 43 strikeouts and just six walks. He held opponents to a .143 average and allowed just two extra-base hits (both doubles) this year.

The 5-foot-11 Feltman features a pure power arsenal, a mid- to high-90s fastball along with a swing-and-miss slider. His size and the effort in his delivery to generate power gave him a fairly clear reliever profile, but his willingness to throw strikes with a nasty two-pitch mix also gives Feltman a chance to move quickly through the minors. The Red Sox have been aggressive in the last couple of years in targeting college relievers, a pattern continued in the selection of Feltman.

