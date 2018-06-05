Morning sports update: Red Sox draft pick plans to avoid Pablo Sandoval’s weight problems

With their first two picks in the 2018 MLB Draft, the Red Sox selected third baseman Triston Casas (No. 26 overall) and outfielder Nick Decker (No. 64). The Capitals crushed the Golden Knights 6-2 to take a 3-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Red Sox draft pick plans to avoid Pablo Sandoval’s weight problems

The Red Sox’ first pick on Monday night, Triston Casas, committed to play at the University of Miami but said the quicker he can start moving towards a professional baseball career, the better.

“I’m not going to lie – I love the city of Boston,” Casas said. “I like this fit. It’s going to be hard for me to turn this down.”

The 18-year-old masher from American Heritage School in Florida also noted that he loves the way that Fenway Park fits right in the middle of Boston, “just like another building.”

Speaking of fit, Casas intends to stay that way. When the prospect — who some have projected as a first baseman at the major league level — was asked what he’d have to do to stick at third base, Casas threw a bit of a verbal jab towards one of his predecessors at the position.

“Obviously watch my weight, ” he said, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. “There was another third baseman in Boston called [Pablo] Sandoval who had some problems. Just stay agile, continue to take a lot of ground balls and keep doing my thing.”

The nod to Sandoval should go over well with Red Sox fans, who watched the third baseman struggle with injuries and weight issues (including a busted belt buckle) before the team released him last July. Sandoval signed on with the San Francisco Giants, for whom he went 3-for-4 with a home run on Monday night.

The Red Sox prospect might not want to share Sandoval’s physique, but he shouldn’t turn down the 2012 World Series MVP’s power. According to Casas’s high school coach, he won’t have to. The school considered putting up a net beyond the outfield fence to protect neighbors from the lefthanded hitter’s batting practice.

What Mike Gorman had to say about Kyrie Irving’s future with the Celtics: The Celtics play-by-play announcer said Irving’s injury history means his health is worth monitoring going forward. Gorman also mentioned that other than Jayson Tatum, no other Celtic is untouchable on the trade market for general manager Danny Ainge. (Boston.com)

Tom Brady posts emotional message after idol’s passing: Dwight Clark passed away on Monday after a lengthy battle with ALS. Tom Brady, who was in the stands as a four-year-old to watch Clark’s famous catch in the 1982 NFC Championship game, paid tribute to the NFL legend.

“I never forgot the impact he made on me as all of our heroes do,” Brady wrote. (Boston.com)

Yankees angered by ESPN’s attempts to move their game: On Thursday, the Yankees approved rescheduling a doubleheader for June 9 in Baltimore. The next day, ESPN informed the team that it was moving their June 8 game at Toronto to be the Sunday night showcase. The Yankees are threatening to stop player or manager interviews with the network unless the switch is reversed. (Boston.com)

