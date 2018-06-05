Morning sports update: Red Sox draft pick plans to avoid Pablo Sandoval’s weight problems

Triston Casas
Triston Casas, a first baseman from American Heritage School in Florida, poses for photographs after being selected 26th by the Red Sox in the first round of the MLB draft. –AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
By
9:52 AM

With their first two picks in the 2018 MLB Draft, the Red Sox selected third baseman Triston Casas (No. 26 overall) and outfielder Nick Decker (No. 64). The Capitals crushed the Golden Knights 6-2 to take a 3-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Red Sox draft pick plans to avoid Pablo Sandoval’s weight problems

The Red Sox’ first pick on Monday night, Triston Casas, committed to play at the University of Miami but said the quicker he can start moving towards a professional baseball career, the better.

“I’m not going to lie – I love the city of Boston,” Casas said. “I like this fit. It’s going to be hard for me to turn this down.”

Advertisement

The 18-year-old masher from American Heritage School in Florida also noted that he loves the way that Fenway Park fits right in the middle of Boston, “just like another building.”

Speaking of fit, Casas intends to stay that way. When the prospect — who some have projected as a first baseman at the major league level — was asked what he’d have to do to stick at third base, Casas threw a bit of a verbal jab towards one of his predecessors at the position.

“Obviously watch my weight, ” he said, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. “There was another third baseman in Boston called [Pablo] Sandoval who had some problems. Just stay agile, continue to take a lot of ground balls and keep doing my thing.”

The nod to Sandoval should go over well with Red Sox fans, who watched the third baseman struggle with injuries and weight issues (including a busted belt buckle) before the team released him last July. Sandoval signed on with the San Francisco Giants, for whom he went 3-for-4 with a home run on Monday night.

The Red Sox prospect might not want to share Sandoval’s physique, but he shouldn’t turn down the 2012 World Series MVP’s power. According to Casas’s high school coach, he won’t have to. The school considered putting up a net beyond the outfield fence to protect neighbors from the lefthanded hitter’s batting practice.

Advertisement

What Mike Gorman had to say about Kyrie Irving’s future with the Celtics: The Celtics play-by-play announcer said Irving’s injury history means his health is worth monitoring going forward. Gorman also mentioned that other than Jayson Tatum, no other Celtic is untouchable on the trade market for general manager Danny Ainge. (Boston.com)

Tom Brady posts emotional message after idol’s passing: Dwight Clark passed away on Monday after a lengthy battle with ALS. Tom Brady, who was in the stands as a four-year-old to watch Clark’s famous catch in the 1982 NFC Championship game, paid tribute to the NFL legend.

“I never forgot the impact he made on me as all of our heroes do,” Brady wrote. (Boston.com)

Yankees angered by ESPN’s attempts to move their game: On Thursday, the Yankees approved rescheduling a doubleheader for June 9 in Baltimore. The next day, ESPN informed the team that it was moving their June 8 game at Toronto to be the Sunday night showcase. The Yankees are threatening to stop player or manager interviews with the network unless the switch is reversed. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight:

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Mike Gorman
Celtics
The Celtics would put 'everybody on the table' for this player, according to Mike Gorman June 5, 2018 | 8:12 AM
Kyler Murray
MLB
6 things to know from Monday's MLB Draft June 5, 2018 | 5:02 AM
Aaron Judge
MLB
Aaron Judge sets the record for most strikeouts in a doubleheader June 5, 2018 | 1:05 AM
John Carlson, Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom
NHL
The Capitals are on the verge of the Cup after blowing out the Golden Knights June 5, 2018 | 12:30 AM
Giancarlo Stanton Yankees
MLB
The Yankees have threatened to boycott ESPN June 4, 2018 | 11:21 PM
Red Sox Ramirez Hanley
Red Sox
Here's the latest update on Hanley Ramirez's status June 4, 2018 | 11:00 PM
Triston Casas
Red Sox
Red Sox tab high school slugger Triston Casas with their first pick June 4, 2018 | 10:40 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady posts emotional message after idol's passing June 4, 2018 | 9:55 PM
Tristan Thompson, Draymond Green
NBA
'We’re not holding hands and singing songs as friends' June 4, 2018 | 12:50 PM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski take part in fantasy camp June 4, 2018 | 12:39 PM
J.D.Martinez, Gary Sanchez
Red Sox
No, it’s not a misprint in the AL East standings. Why the Yankees are listed first June 4, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Mitch Moreland, Carlos Febles
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Nine thoughts on the Red Sox after their interesting series in Houston June 4, 2018 | 10:07 AM
Serena Williams
Tennis
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with injury June 4, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Skiing
Okemo and Mount Sunapee ski areas sold to Vail Resorts June 4, 2018 | 9:10 AM
Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Kevin Durant explains why Tom Brady's Celtics pitch didn't work June 4, 2018 | 8:56 AM
Steven Wright
Red Sox
Steven Wright to start for Red Sox on Tuesday June 4, 2018 | 7:46 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and center JaVale McGee during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
NBA
How J.R. Smith responded in Game 2 after Game 1 blunder June 3, 2018 | 11:58 PM
Mitch Moreland is congratulated by Eduardo Nunez and Andrew Benintendi after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Astros on Sunday.
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland and Andrew Benintendi ignite Red Sox past Astros June 3, 2018 | 11:15 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Oakland on Sunday.
NBA
Steph Curry dazzles from deep as Warriors take 2-0 NBA Finals lead June 3, 2018 | 10:47 PM
USA Baseball
Parenting
'A $400 bat doesn’t fix a $4 swing' June 3, 2018 | 9:18 PM
Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson contends with Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin during the third period in Game 3 Saturday.
NHL
Capitals' suffocating pressure is frustrating Golden Knights June 3, 2018 | 5:05 PM
Rob Gronkowski is a full go for mandatory training camp.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski is a full go for Patriots’ mandatory minicamp June 3, 2018 | 3:26 PM
Julian Edelman took part in the Patriots' OTAs Thursday.
Patriots
7 things we learned from the latest round of Patriots OTAs June 3, 2018 | 1:13 PM
Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin celebrates his goal against the Golden Knights during the second period of Game 3 Saturday.
NHL
Capitals flying high, up 2-1 on Vegas in Stanley Cup Final June 2, 2018 | 11:21 PM
Andrew Benintendi hits a two-run home run as Astros catcher Max Stassi reaches for the pitch during the seventh inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi's blast fuels Red Sox past Astros June 2, 2018 | 11:15 PM
Teal Bunbury of the Revolution scored the game-winning goal Saturday.
Soccer
Teal Bunbury's goal lifts New England past New York 2-1 June 2, 2018 | 10:47 PM
Warriors guard Klay Thompson, bottom, remains on the floor next to Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
After Game 1 gaffe, J.R. Smith seeking a bounce-back effort June 2, 2018 | 6:35 PM
Warriors guard Klay Thompson is helped off the floor during the first half of Game 1.
NBA
Klay Thompson expects to play Finals Game 2 with sore ankle June 2, 2018 | 6:24 PM
Clay Matthews
NFL
Scary moment during charity softball game sends Clay Matthews to the hospital June 2, 2018 | 6:20 PM
Serena Williams French Open
Tennis
'I think a lot has happened in our lives for the both of us, in very different ways' June 2, 2018 | 5:13 PM