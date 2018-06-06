Fans using cell phones caused a bit of a problem at Fenway Park

"It was kind of cool."

JaCoby Jones Detroit Tigers
JaCoby Jones blows a bubble while waiting for a pitch to be delivered at Fenway Park. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
June 6, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Fans using their cell phone lights caused a brief delay when the Detroit Tigers were batting in the seventh inning at Fenway Park Wednesday night.

It started to grow with one out in the seventh of Boston’s 7-1 win and circled the stands when Detroit’s Niko Goodrum took a called third strike from pitcher Matt Barnes.

Before Nicholas Castellanos stepped to the plate, he chatted with plate umpire Mike DiMuro. Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire also came out to talk with DiMuro, who walked over to Boston’s dugout.

“You ever tried to hit with a light like that in your face? It’s not supposed to happen,” Gardenhire said. “The umpires should have, in my opinion, stopped it right away. They see it happen — it’s right in dead center field.

Advertisement

“The fans are just having fun. I get it. But when it’s in dead center field, my hitters are looking right into it. It’s dangerous. It’s very dangerous, if you’ve ever been trying to hit with a light in your face. So, we just couldn’t let that happen.”

Red Sox security asked fans in the center-field bleachers to stop using the phones as flash lights, and play resumed.

Castellanos then singled to center.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora joked that “that’s a good weapon.”

Cora said the umpires asked him if they could find a way to make it stop, but security had taken care of the problem.

Says Boston center fielder Andrew Benintendi: “It was kind of cool.”

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
8Boston, MA - 6/06/2018 - (1st inning) Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) on the mound. The Boston Red Sox host the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 07Red Sox-Tigers, LOID: 8.4.2123906816.
Red Sox
Benintendi, Vazquez homer; Red Sox cruise past Tigers, 7-1 June 6, 2018 | 10:39 PM
Terry Francona
NBA
Terry Francona attends Game 3 of NBA Finals June 6, 2018 | 8:33 PM
Dustin Pedroia Red Sox
Red Sox
Here's the latest on Dustin Pedroia's bothersome knee June 6, 2018 | 8:08 PM
Luke Heimlich
College Sports
Luke Heimlich goes undrafted again as teams pass on troubled past June 6, 2018 | 7:40 PM
Celtics 2018 NBA Draft Hat
Celtics
The 2018 NBA Draft hats look a little bit different this year, Celtics included June 6, 2018 | 6:37 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017, file photo, a Seattle Sounders supporter holds up a scarf as he takes part in the traditional March to the Match before an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers in Seattle. The Timbers host the Sounders on Sunday in the 100th meeting between the two rivals from the Pacific Northwest. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Soccer
This Maine city is suddenly in the middle of a heated West Coast soccer rivalry June 6, 2018 | 4:39 PM
Deandre Ayton Suns NBA Draft
NBA
Deandre Ayton says he will only work out for the Suns because he knows he's getting drafted No. 1 June 6, 2018 | 4:38 PM
Gabby DiMarco foul ball beer
MLB
A fan caught a foul ball with her beer — and then chugged it June 6, 2018 | 4:16 PM
Dont'a Hightower
Patriots
What Dont'a Hightower had to say about returning to the Patriots' defense June 6, 2018 | 3:35 PM
College Sports
Boston University introduces Albie O’Connell as new hockey coach June 6, 2018 | 3:29 PM
Earnie Stewart
Soccer
U.S. Soccer hires Earnie Stewart as the national team general manager June 6, 2018 | 3:19 PM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum will not participate in Summer League June 6, 2018 | 3:17 PM
Celtics
Kyrie Irving spotted out with DJ Chantel Jeffries June 6, 2018 | 3:10 PM
Ryan Shazier
NFL
Ryan Shazier: 'My dream is to come back and play football again' June 6, 2018 | 1:54 PM
Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer, Danny Etling
Sports Q
What is the Patriots' biggest concern as they start minicamp? June 6, 2018 | 1:52 PM
Reggie Bush
NFL
The Rams are gone, but the city of St. Louis could still be on the hook for Reggie Bush's injury June 6, 2018 | 1:46 PM
NBA
John Beilein staying at Michigan after interviewing with Pistons June 6, 2018 | 1:28 PM
Andre Iguodala
NBA
Warriors expect Andre Iguodala to play in Game 3 of Finals June 6, 2018 | 1:24 PM
Justify
Horse Racing
What you need to know about Justify's pursuit of the Triple Crown June 6, 2018 | 1:05 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said on Day 2 of Patriots minicamp June 6, 2018 | 12:33 PM
Boston-09/01/17- The Boston celtics held a press confrence at TD Garden to introduce their new star players, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Owner Wyc Grousbeck(left) stands with Irving, Hayward, and Danny Ainge as they hold their new jerseys. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Celtics
Here are the highest paid athletes in Boston, according to Forbes June 6, 2018 | 12:16 PM
A bucket of practice balls sits on the range during the completion of the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Shoal Creek, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. The second round was suspended due to weather. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
High School Sports
A high school golfer self-reported a scorecard error. She cost herself and her team a state title. June 6, 2018 | 11:43 AM
Doug Pederson
NFL
Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he wanted to go to the White House June 6, 2018 | 11:43 AM
Jalen Beeks
Red Sox
The Red Sox called up Jalen Beeks to start Thursday June 6, 2018 | 10:49 AM
Bill Russell Boston Celtics
Celtics
Bill Russell offers support for Philadelphia Eagles June 6, 2018 | 10:08 AM
Nate Solder Tom Brady patriots
Patriots
Nate Solder says he 'never had an issue' with the Patriot Way June 6, 2018 | 9:22 AM
Kyrie Irving Klay Thompson
NBA
What Klay Thompson had to say about defending Kyrie Irving June 6, 2018 | 7:16 AM
Ricky Davis Boston Celtics
Celtics
Ricky Davis is still killing it on the basketball court June 6, 2018 | 6:49 AM
Aaron Persky
Politics
Judge who sentenced Stanford swimmer Brock Turner recalled June 6, 2018 | 4:53 AM
Rodney Hood
NBA
Tyronn Lue says Rodney Hood will get more playing time in Game 3 against Warriors June 6, 2018 | 2:39 AM