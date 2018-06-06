FROM

Alex Cora says Dustin Pedroia is ‘relieved’ after speaking with doctor about his knee

Pedroia, who underwent a cartilage restoration procedure in October, made his regular-season debut May 26, but he played just three games before returning to the disabled list.

Dustin Pedroia Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia warms up before a game against the Houston Astros. –Bob Levey/Getty Images
By
June 6, 2018

After visiting with Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York on Tuesday morning, Dustin Pedroia left feeling reassured that the pain he felt in his surgically repaired left knee wasn’t as problematic as he feared.

Placed on the disabled list June 2 (retroactive to May 30) with inflammation, Pedroia is scheduled to resume baseball activities on Thursday.

“I believe mentally he’s in a good place,’’ said manager Alex Cora. “He’s relieved. When they told him it had nothing to do with the surgery — like structural damage there’s nothing there, just inflammation — he feels better.’’

TOPICS: Red Sox
