Alex Cora says Dustin Pedroia is ‘relieved’ after speaking with doctor about his knee

After visiting with Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York on Tuesday morning, Dustin Pedroia left feeling reassured that the pain he felt in his surgically repaired left knee wasn’t as problematic as he feared.

Placed on the disabled list June 2 (retroactive to May 30) with inflammation, Pedroia is scheduled to resume baseball activities on Thursday.

“I believe mentally he’s in a good place,’’ said manager Alex Cora. “He’s relieved. When they told him it had nothing to do with the surgery — like structural damage there’s nothing there, just inflammation — he feels better.’’