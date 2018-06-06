The Red Sox called up Jalen Beeks to start on Thursday

Lefthander Jalen Beeks is poised to make his major league debut on Thursday in the Red Sox’ series finale vs. the Tigers at Fenway Park.

After Drew Pomeranz went on the 10-day disabled list, the Sox called up Beeks, who was scratched from his scheduled Triple A start on Tuesday.

Boston called up Beeks to keep its plan in place to give the other starters a couple extra days off.

In 10 starts this season with Pawtucket, Beeks is 3-3 with a 2.56 ERA. He has not pitched since May 31. Beeks, a 12th-round pick in 2014, was teammates with Andrew Benintendi at the University of Arkansas.

Advertisement

Beeks’s success against Team USA last year in an exhibition ahead of the World Baseball Classic helped fast-track his rise. He was named the Sox minor league pitcher of the year last September before the club added him to the 40-man roster in November, and eventually bringing him in for the rookie development program in January.

“I feel ready for whenever I have to get on the mound, whether it’s in Pawtucket or the big leagues,’’ Beeks said in March. “Wherever it is, I’m ready. You can’t let the moment get too big.’’