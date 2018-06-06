Red Sox select high school slugger on Day 3 of MLB Draft

The Red Sox swung for the fences one more time on day three of the draft on Wednesday.

With a pair of power-hitting high schoolers — first-rounder Triston Casas and second-rounder Nick Decker — along with slugging college catcher Kole Cottam (fourth-round) already among the team’s first picks, the team pegged righthanded high school slugger Nick Northcut out of William Mason (Ohio) High School with its 11th-round selection.

“He has rare power, great hands – the quickest hands I’ve ever had,’’ said Mason City coach Curt Bly. “His barrel is in the zone for a long, long time with velocity and with power. When he’s on time, the ball is going to go.’’