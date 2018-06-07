Martin home run, big 1st inning lift Tigers over Red Sox 7-2

Detroit's Leonys Martin is greeted at the plate by John Hicks after his two-run home run during the first inning. –The Associated Press
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
June 7, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Leonys Martin had a two-run homer to cap a five-run first inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Thursday night.

Detroit’s victory ended a four-game win streak for Boston, which had outscored Detroit 13-1 in the first two games of the series.

Left-hander Matthew Boyd (4-4) was solid in his third career start against Boston, allowing just four hits and two runs while striking out six over 6 1/3 innings. He gave up a solo home run to Andrew Benintendi and had three wild pitches, but they were just blips during a quiet offensive night for Boston.

Advertisement

Detroit’s early onslaught spoiled the major-league debut of 24-year-old left-hander Jalen Beeks (0-1), who had a night to forget after been called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday.

Trailing late, Boston loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on reliever Joe Jimenez, but he struck out Sam Travis and Rafael Devers to end the threat.

Beeks struck out the first batter of the night but ended his first big league inning by giving up five runs on four hits, including the two-run shot by Martin to put Detroit in front. That is the most earned runs given up by a Red Sox starter in his first career inning pitched, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

For the night, Beeks gave up six runs on seven hits with four strikeouts before being pulled after four innings.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was left with a hole in his rotation after Drew Pomeranz went on the disabled list Tuesday with left biceps tendinitis. Wanting to give his regular starters a rest Cora decided to go with Beeks, who had impressed during spring training.

Beeks was informed of the call-up during the ninth inning of Pawtucket’s game on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

After a whirlwind 24 hours that included quickly making arrangements for more than a dozen family members to be in attendance, his debut was short on highlights.

Nicholas Castellanos got Detroit going in the first when he doubled off the Green Monster. Beeks walked Miguel Cabrera but Castellanos was able to tag and advance to third when Victor Martinez popped out to right.

Jeimer Candelario then ripped an RBI double down the left field line. John Hicks kept the rally going with a two-run single. Martin then made it 5-0 with his blast over the Green Monster. The inning finally came to an end when Beeks got Jose Iglesias to pop out on the infield.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Jackie Bradley Jr. had a scheduled day off on Thursday. Manager Alex Cora said Bradley did not have any lingering issues after twice being hit by a pitch during Wednesday’s win over the Tigers. He’s been hit a team-high six times this season. … RF Mookie Betts (abdominal strain) participated in batting practice before Thursday’s game and Cora said a decision was still pending on whether he’d be given a short rehab assignment or simply be activated from the disabled list.

LEAD-OFF MAN

Benintendi has now homered in four of his last five games. He is the first Red Sox player other than Mookie Betts to hit a leadoff home run since Brock Holt on July 13, 2014.

NICE PLAYS

Both teams had a pair of highlight-worthy defensive plays.

Rafael Devers denied Castellanos an extra-base hit in the second inning when he dove to snare his hard-hit line drive down the third base line.

Advertisement

Then with the Red Sox threatening in the seventh with a runner on second, shortstop Jose Iglesias returned the favor by knocking down Benintendi’s sharply hit ground ball and getting up to throw him out.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Right-hander Michael Fulmer (2-5, 4.73 ERA) is set to start Friday as Detroit returns home to begin a three-game series with Cleveland.

Red Sox: Left-hander Chris Sale (5-3, 3.00) gets the start for Boston when it begins its three-game series with the White Sox at Fenway on Friday. Sale has won four straight decisions and ranks second in the American League with 110 strikeouts.

 

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Bryan Colangelo
NBA
Here's the story of a wife who defended her husband in a way that left him unemployed June 7, 2018 | 8:26 PM
Fernando Abad
MLB
Former Red Sox pitcher Fernando Abad given 80-game drug suspension June 7, 2018 | 7:23 PM
Julian Edelman Patriots
Patriots
How did a Reddit user know about Julian Edelman's impending suspension before the news broke? June 7, 2018 | 7:01 PM
Alex Guerrero TB12 trainer New England Patriots
Patriots
Read Alex Guerrero's statement on Julian Edelman's reported suspension June 7, 2018 | 6:43 PM
Tom Brady Patriots
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say about retirement and contract rumors June 7, 2018 | 5:07 PM
Geno Auriemma, Chris Dailey
College Sports
One of Geno Auriemma's assistant coaches just made history June 7, 2018 | 4:32 PM
Tom Brady Julian Edelman
Patriots
12 pictures from Patriots minicamp as No. 12 returned to the field June 7, 2018 | 3:35 PM
Glen Davis Boston Celtics
Celtics
Glen Davis could face up to 7 years in prison June 7, 2018 | 2:59 PM
Belmont Stakes Horse Racing
Horse Racing
Gronkowski (the horse) and Gronkowski (the human) set to attend Belmont stakes June 7, 2018 | 2:53 PM
Tiger Woods
Golf
Tiger Woods to play with No. 1 and 2 in the world at US Open June 7, 2018 | 2:42 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman reportedly facing four-game suspension June 7, 2018 | 1:53 PM
Terrell Owens
NFL
Terrell Owens won't attend Hall of Fame induction June 7, 2018 | 1:21 PM
Bryan Colangelo
NBA
76ers president Bryan Colangelo resigns after investigation of Twitter accounts June 7, 2018 | 12:57 PM
Dave Roberts dives into second base against Derek Jeter in Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS.
Red Sox
Red Sox-Yankees rivalry has seen this American League scenario before June 7, 2018 | 11:38 AM
LeBron James
Celtics
Stephen A. Smith says LeBron James will talk with the Celtics June 7, 2018 | 10:11 AM
France Tennis French Open
Tennis
Del Potro sets up French Open semifinal match against Nadal June 7, 2018 | 10:06 AM
Bill Littlefield
Media
Chad Finn: Bill Littlefield to retire from NPR radio show that was more than just a game June 7, 2018 | 7:39 AM
Justify
Horse Racing
A secretive owner of Triple-Crown contender Justify: George Soros June 7, 2018 | 7:17 AM
LeBron James
NBA
LeBron James gave the Patriots a shoutout after Game 3 June 7, 2018 | 7:11 AM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
What we know about Dustin Pedroia's injury and his future with the Red Sox June 7, 2018 | 6:50 AM
NBA Finals Warriors Cavaliers Basketball
NBA
Kevin Durant scores 43 points as the Warriors take 3-0 lead in the Finals June 7, 2018 | 3:44 AM
MInnesota Lynx School Visit
NBA
After no White House invite, WNBA-champion Lynx use trip to Washington for day of service June 7, 2018 | 3:18 AM
Shohei Ohtani
MLB
Shohei Ohtani exits early again with blister on pitching hand June 7, 2018 | 3:10 AM
Matt Barnes Red Sox
Red Sox
Fans using cell phones caused a bit of a problem at Fenway Park June 6, 2018 | 11:55 PM
Obit Red Schoendienst Baseball
MLB
Red Schoendienst, St. Louis Cardinals star and oldest Hall of Famer, dies at 95 June 6, 2018 | 11:14 PM
8Boston, MA - 6/06/2018 - (1st inning) Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) on the mound. The Boston Red Sox host the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 07Red Sox-Tigers, LOID: 8.4.2123906816.
Red Sox
Benintendi, Vazquez homer; Red Sox cruise past Tigers, 7-1 June 6, 2018 | 10:39 PM
Terry Francona
NBA
A Boston sports fan favorite attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals June 6, 2018 | 8:33 PM
Dustin Pedroia Red Sox
Red Sox
Here's the latest on Dustin Pedroia's bothersome knee June 6, 2018 | 8:08 PM
Luke Heimlich
College Sports
Luke Heimlich goes undrafted again as teams pass on troubled past June 6, 2018 | 7:40 PM
Celtics 2018 NBA Draft Hat
Celtics
The 2018 NBA Draft hats look a little bit different this year, Celtics included June 6, 2018 | 6:37 PM