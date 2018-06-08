Thompson drives in run off Sale, White Sox beat Boston 1-0

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers to the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
DOUG ALDEN
AP,
June 8, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Trayce Thompson had an RBI single in the seventh inning off Chris Sale, Dylan Covey pitched six innings as part of a three-hitter and the Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0 on Friday night.

Kevan Smith had two hits and scored the only run after leading off the seventh with a ground-rule double. Thompson brought him in with a one-out single to help Chicago end a six-game skid against Boston.

Covey (2-1) more than kept pace with former White Sox ace Sale (5-4), who lost his third straight start despite striking out 10 in eight innings.

Jace Fry and Nate Jones each pitched a scoreless inning, and Joakim Soria earned his seventh save. Chicago has won three of four.

It was Boston’s first 1-0 loss at Fenway Park since Sept. 14, 2016 against Baltimore.

Boston’s Andrew Benintendi led off the first with a double off the Green Monster but was one of four runners stranded on base by the Red Sox, who were 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position. Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts were the only other Boston players to get a hit.

Covey allowed three hits and struck out seven, one below his season high, in his first start against the Red Sox. He pitched into the seventh before Bogaerts hit a leadoff single and Fry came on in relief for Chicago.

Fry got Mitch Moreland to ground into a fielder’s choice that was initially ruled a double play. The replay showed Moreland just beating the throw to first, and the call was overturned after a quick review. Eduardo Nunez reached on an error by Jose Rondon at third, but Fry kept the shutout intact by retiring Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr.

Sale allowed six hits and one walk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Adam Engel (hamstring) was out of lineup for the second straight day. … RF Avisail Garcia (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment next week with Triple-A Charlotte.

Red Sox: DH J.D. Martinez was out of the lineup after getting pulled after the seventh inning Thursday because of back tightness. Manager Alex Cora said Martinez was getting a night off after a busy stretch in the schedule. … RF Mookie Betts (left abdominal strain) was eligible to come off the DL on Friday but did not. Cora said once Betts is comfortable swinging “with conviction” he’ll be activated. … Optioned LHP Jalen Beeks, who made his major-league debut Thursday in a loss to Detroit, to Triple-A Pawtucket and recalled RHP Justin Haley.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Chicago hasn’t announced a starter for Saturday, though it’s possible LHP Carlos Rodon will be making his first start of the season. Rodon had shoulder surgery last September.

Red Sox: LHP David Price (6-4) has allowed three ER or fewer while going 4-0 in his last five starts.

