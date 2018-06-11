FROM

Mookie Betts is activated by Red Sox

Mookie Betts Red Sox
Mookie Betts was activated off the 10-day disabled list Monday. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
4:27 PM

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, who leads the major leagues with a .359 batting average, was activated off the 10-day disabled list Monday, in advance of a three-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore.

Betts is in lineup for Monday’s game, leading off.

Betts was placed on the disabled list June 1 (retroactive to May 29) with a left abdominal strain and has not played since May 26. To make room on the roster, the Sox optioned first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis to Pawtucket.

Advertisement

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
A hat with the Cafe Martin logo in honor of NESN cameraman John Martin. (Courtesy Bryan Brennan)
Media
A letter of appreciation from John Martin, a NESN cameraman, to Boston sports media June 11, 2018 | 12:29 PM
Dwane Casey Pistons
NBA
Dwane Casey reportedly agrees to 5-year deal with the Pistons June 11, 2018 | 12:27 PM
Julian Edelman took part in the Patriots' OTAs Thursday.
Patriots
A couple new details about Julian Edelman’s positive PED test emerge June 11, 2018 | 10:00 AM
LeBron James
Celtics
Jalen Rose says LeBron James can only win title with Warriors or Celtics June 11, 2018 | 9:59 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox
Red Sox
Here's the latest on Mookie Betts's status June 11, 2018 | 8:30 AM
Celtics Terry Rozier
Celtics
3 options for Terry Rozier in a crowded Celtics backcourt June 11, 2018 | 7:58 AM
Germany players holding the World Cup trophy aloft in 2014.
Soccer
What you need to know about the 2018 FIFA World Cup June 11, 2018 | 7:38 AM
Rob Gronkowski was thrilled that his horse came back to earn second place.
Patriots
Video: Gronk freaks out as his horse makes a push June 10, 2018 | 8:30 PM
Dustin Johnson
Golf
Dustin Johnson reclaims No. 1 ranking with Memphis win June 10, 2018 | 7:51 PM
Xander Bogaerts looks for a call after grounding out to the shortstop with a runner in scoring position Sunday.
Red Sox
Red Sox drop series finale to White Sox June 10, 2018 | 4:39 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox-Orioles pitching matchups June 10, 2018 | 3:50 PM
Celtics
Kyrie Irving addressed his long-term future with the Celtics June 10, 2018 | 3:00 PM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
MLB
Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to miss at least 4 weeks June 10, 2018 | 1:35 PM
Tennis
Nadal wins 11th French Open title by beating Thiem in 3 sets June 10, 2018 | 12:24 PM
Boston Bruins John McKenzie
Bruins
Former Bruin Johnny ‘Pie’ McKenzie dead at 80 June 10, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Teal Bunbury has been a steady presence for the Revolution.
Soccer
Teal Bunbury's late goal lifts Revolution to 1-1 draw with Fire June 9, 2018 | 10:52 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving doesn't know if the Earth is round or flat. He does want to discuss it. June 9, 2018 | 9:17 PM
Jockey Mike Smith reacts after guiding Justify to win the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race and the Triple Crown, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Horse Racing
Justify wins Belmont to become 13th Triple Crown champion June 9, 2018 | 7:42 PM
J.D. Martinez rounds first base after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning Saturday.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez hits 21st HR as Red Sox beat White Sox 4-2 June 9, 2018 | 7:16 PM
Clay Buchholz Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB
The Diamondbacks think this former Sox pitcher is primed for a comeback season in the majors June 9, 2018 | 6:00 PM
USA's midfielder Julian Green scores a goal during the friendly football match between France and USA
Soccer
Julian Green's goal gives US surprising 1-1 tie at Cup-bound France June 9, 2018 | 5:20 PM
Cavaliers forward LeBron James wipes his face during a news conference following Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
Home or away? LeBron's summer of suspense has started June 9, 2018 | 4:07 PM
Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is headed to the disabled list.
MLB
Yanks Masahiro Tanaka goes on DL with hamstring strains June 9, 2018 | 3:52 PM
Tennis
4th time's the charm: Halep tops Stephens to win French Open June 9, 2018 | 11:52 AM
Tom Brady Patriots
Patriots
Why Tom Brady wasn't on the Forbes list of highest paid athletes June 9, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Bill Russell Kevin Durant
NBA
Bill Russell on what happened during Kevin Durant's MVP ceremony June 9, 2018 | 10:09 AM
Golden State Warriors NBA Finals
NBA
Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight title June 9, 2018 | 1:55 AM
Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors
NBA
Kevin Durant wins Finals MVP June 9, 2018 | 12:15 AM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers to the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
Thompson drives in run off Sale, White Sox beat Boston 1-0 June 8, 2018 | 10:00 PM
LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers
Sports Q
Should the Celtics pursue LeBron James, given the likely cost? June 8, 2018 | 4:03 PM