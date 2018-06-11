Mookie Betts is activated by Red Sox

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, who leads the major leagues with a .359 batting average, was activated off the 10-day disabled list Monday, in advance of a three-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore.

Betts is in lineup for Monday’s game, leading off.

Betts was placed on the disabled list June 1 (retroactive to May 29) with a left abdominal strain and has not played since May 26. To make room on the roster, the Sox optioned first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis to Pawtucket.