Mookie Betts will accompany the Red Sox on road trip

The foggy forecast on Mookie Betts’s return from a left abdominal strain didn’t get any more clear Sunday.

Betts, who was eligible to come off the disabled list Friday, once again took swings in the indoor cage during the Red Sox’ 5-2 loss to the White Sox. The Red Sox have been deliberating whether to send him on a minor league rehab assignment, but the decision is still up in the air. Betts will travel with the Red Sox to Baltimore as they begin a 10-game road trip.

“He’s moving well,’’ Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “There were some pitches that he got to that probably a week ago, no way that he gets to it. He feels good about himself.’’