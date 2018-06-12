Morning sports update: Alex Cora explained why he laughed after Eduardo Nunez got hit by a pitch

The Red Sox’ high-powered offense managed only four hits through 11 scoreless innings, but the pitching staff carried Boston to a 2-0 victory over the Orioles. Steven Wright and five relievers combined for the shutout, while Brock Holt and Jackie Bradley Jr. each delivered a sacrifice fly in the 12th inning.

Alex Cora explained why he laughed after Eduardo Nunez got hit by a pitch

Eduardo Nunez took an 87 mph slider to the stomach during the 12th inning on Monday night. His manager arrived at home plate to check on the infielder, who was sitting gingerly in the dirt, but ended up doing more chuckling than consoling.

Advertisement

“He was going, ‘Oh my God. Oh, my God. Oh, my God. I’m not gonna die. I’m not gonna die.’ I felt so bad, I just, I couldn’t stop,” Alex Cora said, per WEEI. “It was funny. Whatever. At least he made me laugh in the 12th inning of a close game.”

After the game, Nunez explained that he was telling Brock Holt, not Cora, that his life wasn’t in danger.

“Brock was so worried,” Nunez said. “I said, ‘Brock, I’m not going to die. It’s just pain.’ They thought it was funny. I saw Alex laughing, which made me laugh too.”

When your boy gets hurt and you don't wanna laugh too hard at his expense. pic.twitter.com/OuLhI6aZBO — Dan O'Mara (@Dan_OMara) June 12, 2018

Nunez eventually made it down the first base line to load the bases. The brief moment of levity might have broken the tension for the Red Sox bats, because Brock Holt and Jackie Bradley Jr. delivered arching fly balls soon afterwards that brought two runs home.

Cora confirmed after the game that Nunez survived.

“He’s not dead,” the manager said. “He’s alive.”

7 questions affecting the Celtics that will be answered this offseason: The Celtics look primed to make a run at the 2019 NBA championship, but several personnel decisions loom that could affect their title hopes. In addition to their own draft choices and summer moves, Boston will be watching LeBron James’s free agency and the Sixers’ general manager search. (Boston.com)

Advertisement

What Boston sports radio is saying about Edelman’s suspension and the rumored Gronk trade: There’s never a dull moment in Foxborough and the Patriots certainly offered up some juicy storylines for sports radio to sink their teeth into this week. Here’s what the hosts and callers had to say as they followed the breaking news, then sifted through the fallout. (Boston.com)

Bode Miller’s toddler daughter drowns in pool: Miller’s 19-month-old daughter Emeline drowned in a Southern California swimming pool. In an Instagram post, the Olympian skiier wrote, “We are beyond devastated.” (Boston.com)

Daily highlight: