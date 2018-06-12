Morning sports update: Alex Cora explained why he laughed after Eduardo Nunez got hit by a pitch

Nunez took an 87 mph slider to the stomach during the 12th inning on Monday night.

Alex Cora Red Sox
Alex Cora managed his first spring training game against the Yankees on Saturday. –Jim Davis / Globe Staff
The Red Sox’ high-powered offense managed only four hits through 11 scoreless innings, but the pitching staff carried Boston to a 2-0 victory over the Orioles. Steven Wright and five relievers combined for the shutout, while Brock Holt and Jackie Bradley Jr. each delivered a sacrifice fly in the 12th inning.

Alex Cora explained why he laughed after Eduardo Nunez got hit by a pitch

Eduardo Nunez took an 87 mph slider to the stomach during the 12th inning on Monday night. His manager arrived at home plate to check on the infielder, who was sitting gingerly in the dirt, but ended up doing more chuckling than consoling.

“He was going, ‘Oh my God. Oh, my God. Oh, my God. I’m not gonna die. I’m not gonna die.’ I felt so bad, I just, I couldn’t stop,” Alex Cora said, per WEEI. “It was funny. Whatever. At least he made me laugh in the 12th inning of a close game.”

After the game, Nunez explained that he was telling Brock Holt, not Cora, that his life wasn’t in danger.

“Brock was so worried,” Nunez said. “I said, ‘Brock, I’m not going to die. It’s just pain.’ They thought it was funny. I saw Alex laughing, which made me laugh too.”

Nunez eventually made it down the first base line to load the bases. The brief moment of levity might have broken the tension for the Red Sox bats, because Brock Holt and Jackie Bradley Jr. delivered arching fly balls soon afterwards that brought two runs home.

Cora confirmed after the game that Nunez survived.

“He’s not dead,” the manager said. “He’s alive.”

Daily highlight:

