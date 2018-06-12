FROM

Carson Smith to have season-ending surgery

“I think this was a freak thing."

Carson Smith
Carson Smith walks off the mound. –AP Photo/Winslow Townson
By
June 12, 2018

BALTIMORE — For Carson Smith, one moment of anger has had career-changing implications.

The Red Sox on Tuesday confirmed what has long been expected: Smith will need season-ending surgery to repair the damage in his right shoulder that occurred when he threw his glove at the dugout bench after a poor outing on May 14. Smith’s shoulder partially dislocated when he threw his glove. He is scheduled for surgery, to be performed by Dr. David Altchek, on Wednesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

Depending on the extent of the damage, Smith could miss part of the 2019 season as well.

Advertisement

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers
Red Sox
Red Sox back Eduardo Rodriguez with 2 homers in 6-4 win over Orioles June 13, 2018 | 12:27 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving is concerned about only one thing — and it's not LeBron James June 12, 2018 | 4:55 PM
Ilya Kovalchuk
Bruins
Bruins on short list of contenders to bring Ilya Kovalchuk back to NHL June 12, 2018 | 3:52 PM
Andrew Luck Colts
NFL
Andrew Luck throws a football in front of media for the first time in 2018 June 12, 2018 | 2:24 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Let’s hope the Gronk trade rumors are always wrong June 12, 2018 | 2:18 PM
Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Germany in the 2002 World Cup final.
Soccer
Predicting the World Cup winner is tougher than it seems June 12, 2018 | 2:02 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
What Robert Kraft had to say about the Rob Gronkowski trade rumors June 12, 2018 | 1:59 PM
Kobe Bryant Kevin Garnett 2008 Finals
NBA
What Michael Jordan told Kobe Bryant after the Celtics won the 2008 NBA title June 12, 2018 | 1:34 PM
Connecticut Sun
NBA
Surging Connecticut Sun move to top of AP power poll June 12, 2018 | 1:02 PM
Donald Trump
Soccer
How 3 letters from Trump might help bring the 2026 World Cup to the U.S. June 12, 2018 | 11:55 AM
Nick Nurse
NBA
Assistant Nick Nurse will reportedly replace Dwane Casey as Raptors coach June 12, 2018 | 11:54 AM
Red Auerbach and Kevin McHale after Celtics draft in 1980.
Celtics
Kevin McHale recalls how Red Auerbach surprised him in the 1980 NBA Draft June 12, 2018 | 10:41 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 20, 2017 US alpine skier Bode Miller addresses the media during a press conference during the FIS Ski Alpine World Cupin Kitzbuehel.
Skiing
Skiing community expresses sympathy following death of Bode Miller’s daughter June 12, 2018 | 9:49 AM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
Alex Cora explained why he laughed after Eduardo Nunez got hit by a pitch June 12, 2018 | 9:23 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox beat punchless Orioles 2-0 in 12 innings June 12, 2018 | 12:03 AM
Brendan McKay
MLB
Seeking Two-Way Star, Rays Try to Build One June 11, 2018 | 10:53 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2015 file photo, USA men's ski team member Bode Miller participates in a news conference at the alpine skiing world championships in Beaver Creek, Colo. Authorities reported Monday, June 11, 2018, that Miller's 19-month-old daughter Emeline Miller died Sunday after paramedics pulled her from a swimming pool in Coto de Caza, Calif., Saturday. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
Skiing
Bode Miller's toddler daughter drowns in pool June 11, 2018 | 10:28 PM
Canadians-US-Open
NHL
NHL ref to make US Open debut June 11, 2018 | 8:14 PM
Danny Ainge Brad Stevens
Celtics
7 questions affecting the Celtics that will be answered this offseason June 11, 2018 | 6:14 PM
Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman
Patriots
What Gronk had to say about Julian Edelman's suspension June 11, 2018 | 6:12 PM
Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman
Patriots
What Boston sports radio is saying about Edelman's suspension and the rumored Gronk trade June 11, 2018 | 6:04 PM
Adbel Nader Celtics
Celtics
Abdel Nader has wrist surgery June 11, 2018 | 5:48 PM
LeBron James
Celtics
Chad Finn: Don’t be afraid to get LeBron James into Celtic green June 11, 2018 | 5:19 PM
Mookie Betts Red Sox
Red Sox
Mookie Betts is activated by Red Sox June 11, 2018 | 4:27 PM
Julio Jones
NFL
A look at Julio Jones' bizarre offseason June 11, 2018 | 3:02 PM
A hat with the Cafe Martin logo in honor of NESN cameraman John Martin. (Courtesy Bryan Brennan)
Media
A letter of appreciation from John Martin, a NESN cameraman, to Boston sports media June 11, 2018 | 12:29 PM
Dwane Casey Pistons
NBA
Dwane Casey reportedly agrees to 5-year deal with the Pistons June 11, 2018 | 12:27 PM
Julian Edelman took part in the Patriots' OTAs Thursday.
Patriots
A couple new details about Julian Edelman’s positive PED test emerge June 11, 2018 | 10:00 AM
LeBron James
Celtics
Jalen Rose says LeBron James can only win title with Warriors or Celtics June 11, 2018 | 9:59 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox
Red Sox
Mookie Betts will accompany the Red Sox on road trip June 11, 2018 | 8:30 AM