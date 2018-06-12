Carson Smith to have season-ending surgery

BALTIMORE — For Carson Smith, one moment of anger has had career-changing implications.

The Red Sox on Tuesday confirmed what has long been expected: Smith will need season-ending surgery to repair the damage in his right shoulder that occurred when he threw his glove at the dugout bench after a poor outing on May 14. Smith’s shoulder partially dislocated when he threw his glove. He is scheduled for surgery, to be performed by Dr. David Altchek, on Wednesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

Depending on the extent of the damage, Smith could miss part of the 2019 season as well.