Mookie Betts leads all of baseball in All-Star voting
Teammate J.D. Martinez is first among designated hitters.
A 13-day stint on the disabled list did not hurt Mookie Betts’s chances at the All-Star team. Per Major League Baseball, Betts leads all players with 748,872 votes. Betts was elected as a starter in 2016 and selected to the team in ’17.
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (701,236) is second and Angels center fielder Mike Trout (639,822) is third.
“He’s a likable guy. He’s a great bowler,’’ manager Alex Cora said. “Probably they’re voting, too, the bowling community.’’
