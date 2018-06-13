Mookie Betts leads all of baseball in All-Star voting

A 13-day stint on the disabled list did not hurt Mookie Betts’s chances at the All-Star team. Per Major League Baseball, Betts leads all players with 748,872 votes. Betts was elected as a starter in 2016 and selected to the team in ’17.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (701,236) is second and Angels center fielder Mike Trout (639,822) is third.

“He’s a likable guy. He’s a great bowler,’’ manager Alex Cora said. “Probably they’re voting, too, the bowling community.’’