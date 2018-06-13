FROM

Red Sox receive minor leaguer to complete trade with Mariners

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the team “did a lot of homework" on Filia.

Eric Filia
Eric Filia –Twitter
By
9:05 AM

The Red Sox received 25-year-old outfielder and first baseman Eric Filia from the Mariners as the player to be named later in the trade that sent lefthander Roenis Elias back to Seattle. Filia was assigned to Double A Portland.

Baseball America ranked Filia has the No 14 prospect in the Seattle organization prior to this season and he is a career .343 hitter with an .888 OPS in three minor league seasons. Filia also hit .408 for the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League in 2017.

Here’s the catch: Filia was suspended for 50 games in January after a second positive test for a drug of abuse. That cost him an invitation to spring training. Filia also missed the 2015 season at UCLA after he was caught plagiarizing part of a philosophy paper and suspended for the 2014-15 school year. The UCLA Daily Bruin reported that Filia spent part of that year out of school working as a butler at the Playboy Mansion.

