Sale dominant before getting ejected; Red Sox beat Orioles 5-1

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale follows through on a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale –AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
By
DAVID GINSBURG
AP,
6:51 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Chris Sale took a two-hitter into the seventh inning before being ejected, and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the skidding Baltimore Orioles with a 5-1 victory Wednesday.

After issuing two walks to open the seventh in a 5-0 game, Sale (6-4) was lifted by manager Alex Cora. As he was making his way to the dugout, the left-hander yelled at home plate umpire Brian Knight and was promptly ejected.

It was the second career ejection for Sale, the other coming in April 2015 when he was with the White Sox.

Sale struck out nine, allowed one run and gave up two hits in ending a run of three straight losing starts.

Advertisement

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez homered for the Red Sox, who are 9-1 against the Orioles this season.

Baltimore has lost seven straight and 14 of 16.

Betts, the major league leader in batting average, came off the disabled list Monday after missing 14 games with an abdominal strain. He played Monday, was rested Tuesday and returned to the top of the lineup in the series finale.

Betts hit a 3-2 pitch from Yefry Ramirez over the center-field wall in the third for his 18th home run. A three-run fifth made it 4-0, and Martinez hit his team-leading 22nd homer in the seventh.

After placing Andrew Cashner (back) on the disabled list Tuesday, the Orioles recalled Ramirez from Triple-A Norfolk to make his major league debut. The 24-year-old left with the score 1-0 in the fifth, but Mike Wright allowed both inherited runners to score.

Ramirez (0-1) gave up three runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings, striking out six.

Baltimore got its lone run in the seventh, when Jace Peterson hit a sacrifice fly soon after Sale departed.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Cora said LHP Drew Pomeranz’s neck is sore and that the club would not plan for his return until after a weekend series in Seattle. Pomeranz originally went on the DL on June 5 with biceps tendinitis. … 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee) has been doing some weight lifting but is staying away from baseball activities for now, Cora said.

Advertisement

Orioles: Orioles reliever Richard Bleier, one of the better performers on a ragged team, clutched his shoulder after throwing a pitch in the eighth inning and was immediately removed from the game. His status was not immediately known. Bleier is 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA over 31 appearances. … IF Tim Beckham (core muscle surgery) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Bowie on Friday, manager Buck Showalter said.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP David Price (7-4, 4.00 ERA) seeks his sixth straight win when Boston faces Mariners ace Felix Hernandez in the opener of a four-game series at Seattle.

Orioles: After taking Thursday off, Baltimore opens a three-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins in a matchup of last-place clubs.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Nick Boynton
Bruins
Former Bruins enforcer Nick Boynton details the personal demons he's fought since retirement June 13, 2018 | 4:36 PM
Kody Clemens
College Sports
Kody Clemens's big bat leads Texas back to College World Series June 13, 2018 | 3:27 PM
Soccer
How to watch the World Cup — and what you’ll see June 13, 2018 | 2:48 PM
Omar and his brother at Fenway Park in 2014 for a Liverpool-Roma game.
Soccer
A soccer fan's journey from Egypt to Boston to Russia June 13, 2018 | 2:27 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Patriots reportedly sought Rob Gronkowski trade before the draft June 13, 2018 | 1:51 PM
School Shooting Victims
Entertainment
Coaches killed in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting will receive ESPY award June 13, 2018 | 10:12 AM
Kawhi Leonard
Celtics
The Celtics made an offer for Kawhi Leonard before the trade deadline — but the Spurs turned it down June 13, 2018 | 10:02 AM
Tom Brady Golf
Patriots
Tom Brady reportedly golfed with Phil Mickelson on Tuesday instead of attending OTAs June 13, 2018 | 9:30 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox
Red Sox
Mookie Betts leads all of baseball in All-Star voting June 13, 2018 | 9:19 AM
Eric Filia
Red Sox
Red Sox receive minor leaguer to complete trade with Mariners June 13, 2018 | 9:05 AM
Fernando Hierro gestures as he speaks with the media at Red Square in Moscow, Russia. The Spanish soccer federation says former player Fernando Hierro will take over the national team during the World Cup.
Soccer
Spain fires coach two days before first World Cup game June 13, 2018 | 8:30 AM
Carlos Cordeiro
Soccer
The 2026 World Cup will be held in United States, Canada and Mexico June 13, 2018 | 7:27 AM
1994 World Cup
Soccer
Will Foxborough see any matches in a US-hosted World Cup? June 13, 2018 | 1:55 AM
Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers
Red Sox
Red Sox back Eduardo Rodriguez with 2 homers in 6-4 win over Orioles June 13, 2018 | 12:27 AM
Russia 2018 World Cup
Soccer
FIFA set to make $6.1 Billion from World Cup June 12, 2018 | 11:04 PM
Carson Smith
Red Sox
Here's the latest on Carson Smith after he angrily threw his glove June 12, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Tiger Woods US Open Golf
Golf
Tiger Woods opts to stay on yacht over official U.S. Open hotel June 12, 2018 | 7:53 PM
Matt Ryan Mohamed Sanu
NFL
Julio Jones misses Falcons' minicamp but has Dan Quinn's support June 12, 2018 | 6:27 PM
Antonio Brown
NFL
Steelers' Antonio Brown needed time to 'get my mind right' June 12, 2018 | 5:53 PM
Reggie Bush
NFL
Jury orders Rams to pay $12.5 million for Reggie Bush injury June 12, 2018 | 5:34 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving is concerned about only one thing — and it's not LeBron James June 12, 2018 | 4:55 PM
NBA Finals Warriors Cavaliers Basketball
TV
NBA Finals lead in ratings, but it was too short for ABC June 12, 2018 | 4:47 PM
Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. and all Giants attend mandatory minicamp for Pat Shurmur June 12, 2018 | 4:42 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving didn't have much to say about a possible reunion with LeBron June 12, 2018 | 4:12 PM
Ilya Kovalchuk
Bruins
Bruins on short list of contenders to bring Ilya Kovalchuk back to NHL June 12, 2018 | 3:52 PM
Andrew Luck Colts
NFL
Andrew Luck throws a football in front of media for the first time in 2018 June 12, 2018 | 2:24 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Let’s hope the Gronk trade rumors are always wrong June 12, 2018 | 2:18 PM
Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Germany in the 2002 World Cup final.
Soccer
Predicting the World Cup winner is tougher than it seems June 12, 2018 | 2:02 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
What Robert Kraft had to say about the Rob Gronkowski trade rumors June 12, 2018 | 1:59 PM
Kobe Bryant Kevin Garnett 2008 Finals
NBA
What Michael Jordan told Kobe Bryant after the Celtics won the 2008 NBA title June 12, 2018 | 1:34 PM