Why the Yankees are in first place even though they’re a game back of the Red Sox

How could the Yankees be in first place in the AL East and also sit a game back of the team that they were listed above?

Boston Red Sox New York Yankees
Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez tags out Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees on May 8. –Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By
DAVID WALDSTEIN
New York Times News Service,
June 14, 2018

NEW YORK — At first glance, it made you want to turn the scoreboard page upside down. If you were checking on an app, you felt like hitting refresh over and over.

But nothing changed. It was there in black and white, and somehow it was right: The New York Yankees were in first place Thursday morning — but they were a game behind the Boston Red Sox.

The teams were virtually tied after Tuesday’s games, so when the Yankees lost and the Red Sox won Wednesday, the Yankees had to fall a game back, even if they had the better winning percentage. Right?

Advertisement

How could they be in first place in the American League East and also sit a game back of the team that they were listed above? If there is one thing in sports that is supposed to be indisputable, it is the standings. It is math, after all. Nothing describes a team’s fortunes better and without debate than the standings.

But in this case, the standings seemed to say two different things. The Yankees were 43-20 at the time with a .683 winning percentage. The Red Sox, at 47-22, had a .681 winning percentage.

Major League Baseball considered the Yankees in first place because the rule is that winning percentage determines the order of the standings, even if some published outlets had it the other way around, with Boston in first place.

“I am not responsible for those standings,” said Steve Hirdt, the executive vice president of the Elias Sports Bureau, Major League Baseball’s official statistician. “Elias is only responsible for MLB’s official standings.”

The confusion was a result of two things: the unusual difference in the number of games played, and the fact that both teams are playing so well, battling neck and neck for supremacy in their division.

Advertisement

As a result of the Yankees’ enduring eight weather postponements, they have played six fewer games than Boston. Eventually, the disparity in the number of games played between the teams should even out, and it could become a nonissue if one of the teams created some separation by significantly outplaying the other.

According to Hirdt, winning percentage has been the defining category in baseball’s standings dating to the late 19th century. The games-behind indicator is only a helpful signpost to make the relative positions of the teams easier to grasp.

“That reference was sort of invented along the way so people wouldn’t have to do long division every day of the week,” he said. “It’s just a handy reference based on a theoretical comparison between two teams.”

The situation has cropped up a few times already this year, but it is unusual for it to extend this late into the season.

On Thursday, Boston was scheduled to play late in Seattle against the Mariners. But the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-3, and remained in first place with a 44-20 record and a .688 winning percentage. So temporarily they were 7 percentage points better than the Red Sox — and in first place — but a half-game behind.

Gleyber Torres had the key hit for the Yankees, a three-run home run in the fifth inning off Rays starter Blake Snell to give the Yankees a 4-2 lead. It was the second home run in two games for the rookie, who has 13 homers in his first 45 big-league games. Aaron Hicks hit a bases-empty homer earlier in the inning.

Advertisement

Matt Duffy, the Rays third baseman, had put Tampa Bay on the board by hitting the first pitch of the game, a fastball from Domingo German, over the left field wall for his third home run. Tampa Bay added a second run in the third and got one more third in the sixth after the Yankees had already taken the lead.

But Dellin Betances pitched a scoreless eighth, and Aroldis Chapman shut down the Rays in the ninth for his 19th save, preserving the Yankees’ lead, of sorts, over Boston.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that before the game he was discussing the unusual standings with someone, and after his team’s latest win, he still did not know if the Yankees were in first place or second.

“I don’t,” he said with a laugh. “We’re just trying to rack up wins.”

For Boone’s players, some weirdness in the standings was nothing to get upset over.

“How many games do we have left?” asked Austin Romine, the Yankees catcher. “If we had three games left and you showed me that, then I would be worried.”

TOPICS: Red Sox New York Yankees
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Carson Wentz, Nick Foles
Patriots
Eagles 'bling-ier' Super Bowl rings pay tribute to 'Philly Special' in diamonds June 15, 2018 | 9:47 AM
Dee Gordon, Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts turned a pretty impressive double play Thursday June 15, 2018 | 8:09 AM
American Referees Soccer
Soccer
No team but 2 referees for US at World Cup in Russia June 15, 2018 | 6:58 AM
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts's homer sends Red Sox past Mariners June 15, 2018 | 2:33 AM
World Cup Russia
Soccer
A beginner's guide to the 2018 FIFA World Cup June 14, 2018 | 11:11 PM
NFL
Fight at Giants minicamp results in injury scare for Nate Solder June 14, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Kellen Winslow
NFL
Former NFL Pro-Bowler arrested on rape charges June 14, 2018 | 9:16 PM
Brandon Hickey Boston University
NHL
Brandon Hickey joins former BU teammate Jack Eichel on Buffalo Sabres June 14, 2018 | 9:13 PM
SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 14: Matt Parziale of the United States prepares to take his second shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Golf
Here's how Brockton firefighter Matt Parziale performed on Day 1 of the US Open June 14, 2018 | 8:30 PM
Golf
What Tiger Woods had to say about his ugly performance at the US Open June 14, 2018 | 8:12 PM
Kevin Brown New York Yankees
MLB
Police: Former MLB All-Star held alleged mail thieves at gunpoint June 14, 2018 | 6:17 PM
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 17: Blaz Gregorc #15 of Slovenia defends Martin Bakos #83 of Slovakia during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round on Day 8 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Kwangdong Hockey Centre on February 17, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
Bruins sign Slovakian right wing Martin Bakos June 14, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Rafael Devers
Sports Q
Should the Red Sox part with Rafael Devers in a trade for Manny Machado? June 14, 2018 | 2:52 PM
Chris Long
NFL
Eagles' Chris Long wins PFWA's Good Guy award June 14, 2018 | 2:40 PM
James Develin
Patriots
Patriots sign fullback James Develin to two-year contract extension June 14, 2018 | 2:22 PM
David Price
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Mariners series June 14, 2018 | 10:24 AM
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson.
Soccer
5 ways to pick a team in a World Cup without the United States June 14, 2018 | 10:22 AM
LeBron James Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Stephen A. Smith: Kyrie Irving 'should never consider playing with LeBron James again' June 14, 2018 | 9:26 AM
NCAA Men Tennis
College Sports
One way to get a White House visit? Have Sean Hannity’s son on your team June 14, 2018 | 6:02 AM
Teal Bunbury, Kelyn Rowe
Soccer
Revolution battle to a 2-2 draw in San Jose June 14, 2018 | 12:44 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
'I thought it was going to be like a simple 10-minute conversation' June 13, 2018 | 9:48 PM
Lionel Messi and his Argentinian teammates celebrate a goal at Gillette Stadium in 2016.
Soccer
What the 2026 World Cup news means for Boston June 13, 2018 | 7:27 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale follows through on a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Red Sox
Sale dominant before getting ejected; Red Sox beat Orioles 5-1 June 13, 2018 | 6:51 PM
US Open Golf traffic
Golf
Golfers at U.S. Open are more worried about traffic than green speeds June 13, 2018 | 5:42 PM
Paul Levy
Golf
PGA president arrested on DUI charge June 13, 2018 | 5:31 PM
Urho VaaKanainen
Bruins
Newly signed defenseman will fight for roster spot June 13, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Nick Boynton
Bruins
Former Bruins enforcer Nick Boynton details the personal demons he's fought since retirement June 13, 2018 | 4:36 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
What Jimmy Garoppolo said about his first offseason with the 49ers June 13, 2018 | 4:26 PM
Bill Belichick Fenway Park
Patriots
Last week of Patriots' OTAs seems to qualify as 'fun' June 13, 2018 | 4:00 PM
Kody Clemens
College Sports
Kody Clemens's big bat leads Texas back to College World Series June 13, 2018 | 3:27 PM