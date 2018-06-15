Xander Bogaerts turned a pretty impressive double play Thursday

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts turned in one of the more spectacular defensive plays of this Red Sox season Thursday in Boston’s 2-1 victory over Seattle.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, just after he’d given the Red Sox a 2-1 lead on a solo home run, Bogaerts slid to stop a grounder hit by Jean Segura up the middle. Bogaerts then reached back and tagged second base with his glove to force out Dee Gordon, then threw from his knees to first to get Segura.

“As soon as I caught it, I saw the bag right there, and I knew I had a good chance of turning two,’’ Bogaerts said.

Advertisement

The impressive double was set up when second baseman Eduardo Nunez switched defensive coverage and had Bogaerts cover second base with Gordon running on the pitch.

Pitcher David Price also changed his delivery to keep Gordon from getting a good jump.

“Oh man, that was huge,’’ Price said.

Red Sox play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien was impressed.

“That’s one of the best plays we’ve seen him make,’’ O’Brien said during the game broadcast.