Xander Bogaerts’s homer sends Red Sox past Mariners

Boston snapped Seattle's four-game winning streak.

Xander Bogaerts is congratulated on his solo home run by Rafael Devers. –The Associated Press
By
TODD MILLES
AP,
2:33 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 2-1 Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

David Price (8-4) pitched seven innings of four-hit ball to earn his sixth victory over his past seven appearances. He gave up a run and struck out seven. Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth to lock down his 22nd save, pitching around two walks to open the inning by striking out Kyle Seager and getting Ryon Healy to ground into a double play..

The Red Sox got their major-league leading 48th win of the season and snapped Seattle’s four-game winning streak.

Advertisement

Bogaerts hit Felix Hernandez’s 2-2 fastball just over the fence in left-center field for a two-out solo shot to give the Red Sox a 2-1 lead. It was Bogaerts’ 10th home run of the season.

The Mariners tied it at 1-all in the bottom of the fifth on on Guillermo Heredia’s sacrifice fly to left field.

Boston grabbed a 1-0 lead on Jackie Bradley Jr.’s RBI double off Hernandez (6-6) in the second.

Roster reshuffling

Boston signed first-round draft pick Triston Casas, who plays first base and third base, on Thursday, as well as seven other rookies. Casas was the No. 26 pick overall.

Seattle, operating short-handed with a seven-man bullpen, brought up pitching reinforcements for this four-game series, promoting Rob Whalen (long relief) and right-hander Nick Rumbelow (one-inning pitcher) from Triple-A Tacoma. To make room, first baseman Dan Vogelbach was optioned to Tacoma, and reliever Mike Morin was designated for assignment.

Seager returned after a one-game absence after tending to a personal matter Wednesday with his wife, Julie, who is pregnant. Seager said everything at home came out OK. Left-fielder Ben Gamel took grounders at first base before the game. He played one game at that position last season.

Trainer’s room

Advertisement

Red Sox: 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee inflammation) is still not doing any baseball activity, although he did work out in the visiting clubhouse gym Thursday. “We are going to be patient,” manager Alex Cora said. … LHP Drew Pomeranz (left biceps tendinitis) played catch Thursday and is feeling better, Cora said. … RHP Tyler Thornburg (right shoulder) was scheduled to make a start Thursday for Triple-A Pawtucket as he makes his way back from thoracic outlet surgery.

Mariners: RHP Nick Vincent (strained right groin) continues to play catch every day, as he did before the game Thursday. It is uncertain when he will get back on the mound for a bullpen session. Servais said he is hopeful Vincent and RHP Juan Nicasio (right knee) will be able to return from the 10-day disabled list early in the team’s upcoming road trip, starting Tuesday in New York.

Up next

Red Sox: RHP Rick Porcello (8-3, 3.54 ERA), the AL’s reigning Cy Young Award winner, has gone six innings and given up two earned runs in each of his past three starts (two wins). This will be his 13th career start against the Mariners, and he is 3-1 with a 2.22 ERA at Safeco Field.

Mariners: LHP James Paxton (6-1, 3.02 ERA) is 5-0 with a 1.87 ERA since early May. Paxton is 2-0 with a 0.39 ERA against Boston, having given up just one earned run in 23 innings. He beat the Red Sox last July with seven scoreless innings.

TOPICS: Red Sox
