Red Sox belt three homers to rout Mariners 9-3

Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez picked up his sixth straight win in as many starts.

Xander Bogaerts hits a two-run home run on a pitch from Chasen Bradford during the seventh inning of Sunday's game in Seattle.
Xander Bogaerts hits a two-run home run on a pitch from Chasen Bradford during the seventh inning of Sunday's game in Seattle. –John Froschauer / AP Photo
By
ERIK ERICKSON
AP,
June 17, 2018

SEATTLE (AP) — Rafael Devers, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Xander Bogaerts all homered and the Boston Red Sox routed the Seattle Mariners 9-3 on Sunday.

Devers’ 11th homer of the season capped a five-run, two-out rally in the third against Seattle starter Mike Leake (7-4).

Andrew Benintendi and Bogaerts began Boston’s rally with a pair of singles. J.D. Martinez drew a nine pitch walk to load the bases before Mitch Moreland drove in two with a single to centerfield, and Devers followed with a blast off the Hit It Here Cafe in right field to give Boston a 5-0 lead.

The Red Sox pulled away in the seventh against right-handed reliever Chasen Bradford, who gave up three runs and two homers while getting two outs.

Bradley Jr. sent Bradford’s first pitch over the centerfield wall for his fourth home run this season. Benintendi hit his third single of the game with one out before Bogaerts put Boston ahead 8-2 with a shot into the bullpen in left centerfield, his 12th of the season.

Facing left-hander Roenis Elias in the eighth, Benintendi extended Boston’s lead to 9-2 with a sacrifice fly to center.

Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez picked up his sixth straight win in as many starts, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out nine. Rodriguez (9-1) has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his starts during his winning streak.

The Mariners loaded the bases with no outs for the heart of their order against Rodriguez in the fifth, but managed just one run. Jean Segura cut Seattle’s deficit to 5-2 with a fielder’s choice, but Seattle’s rally was cut short following back-to-back fly outs from Mitch Haniger and Nelson Cruz.

Cruz hit his 17th home run of the season in the fourth, sending a 3-2 fastball from Martinez 442 feet in to the upper deck in left field to trim Seattle’s deficit to 5-1. In the eighth, Ryon Healy doubled down the left field line, scoring Cruz to make it 9-3.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Nick Vincent (groin) is scheduled to make a rehab start with AAA Tacoma on Monday, then make a rehab appearance with AA Arkansas on Wednesday before joining the Mariners during their three game series in Boston beginning Friday.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Chris Sale (6-4, 2.75 ERA) takes the mound as the Red Sox continue their road trip against the Twins on Tuesday. Sale has allowed just one run in each of his last two starts and has nine starts this season allowing one or fewer earned runs.

Mariners: Marco Gonzales (7-3, 3.42) goes for his sixth win in as many starts when the Mariners begin a 10-game road trip against the Yankees on Tuesday. Gonzalez has allowed just six earned runs in his last six starts combined.

