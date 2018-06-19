Dustin Pedroia is not close to returning to the Red Sox

MINNEAPOLIS — The Red Sox returned Dustin Pedroia to the disabled list on May 30 with inflammation in his surgically repaired left knee. Now, almost three weeks later, he is not close to starting baseball activities. Manager Alex Cora acknowledged on Tuesday that the long layoff is an increasing concern.

“It’s major surgery. He didn’t know what to expect,’’ Cora said before the Minnesota Twins beat the Sox, 6-2. “So we are where we are now. We’re hoping that, yeah, he’ll be back. When? We don’t know. I still believe that he’s going to contribute this season and he’s going to help us to win.’’

Pedroia said last week that the setback was not unexpected given the extent of his surgery. Pedroia had the cartilage restoration surgery on Oct. 25 and returned to the majors on May 26 after playing only five minor league games. He lasted three games before going back on the disabled list.