Red Sox recall lefty Robby Scott, send Justin Haley to Pawtucket

Robby Scott
Red Sox relief pitcher Robby Scott throws against the Braves in the fourth inning of a spring training game in 2017. –AP Photo/John Raoux
By
June 19, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS — The Red Sox on Tuesday recalled lefthanded reliever Robby Scott from Triple A Pawtucket. Righthander Justin Haley was optioned to Pawtucket.

Scott appeared in 24 games for Pawtucket and had a 1.48 earned run average. He held lefthanded hitters to a .135 batting average and .362 OPS.

The 28-year-old Scott appeared in 57 major league games last season and held lefties to a .127 batting average. Haley was recalled June 8 and appeared in one game, pitching two scoreless innings.

