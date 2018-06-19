Red Sox recall lefty Robby Scott, send Justin Haley to Pawtucket

MINNEAPOLIS — The Red Sox on Tuesday recalled lefthanded reliever Robby Scott from Triple A Pawtucket. Righthander Justin Haley was optioned to Pawtucket.

Scott appeared in 24 games for Pawtucket and had a 1.48 earned run average. He held lefthanded hitters to a .135 batting average and .362 OPS.

The 28-year-old Scott appeared in 57 major league games last season and held lefties to a .127 batting average. Haley was recalled June 8 and appeared in one game, pitching two scoreless innings.