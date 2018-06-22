Xander Bogaerts exits game with sprained index finger

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left Friday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park with a left index finger sprain.

Bogaerts suffered the injury while stealing second base in the bottom of the sixth inning, his hand appearing to get caught between his body and the ground while sliding headfirst into the bag.

Bogaerts returned to play the field in the top of the seventh, but was pinch-hit for by Eduardo Nunez in the bottom of the frame. He went 1 for 4 with a single before his exit.