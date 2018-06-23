Without Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts, Sox drop game to Mariners

Eduardo Rodriguez gave up five runs, four earned, in four innings, snapping his personal six-game win streak.

Eduardo Rodriguez takes the throw at first base on an RBI single by the Mariners' Kyle Seager during the fourth inning Saturday.
Eduardo Rodriguez takes the throw at first base on an RBI single by the Mariners' Kyle Seager during the fourth inning Saturday. –Michael Dwyer / AP Photo
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
June 23, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Mike Leake pitched eight shutout innings, Mitch Haniger drove in three runs and the Seattle Mariners snapped a season-high five-game losing streak with a 7-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

Nelson Cruz had three hits and scored twice a night after hitting two homers and driving in seven runs for Seattle, which went on its skid after beating Boston two straight at home last weekend.

Leake (8-4) gave up three singles, struck out five and walked two six days after he allowed five runs and took the loss against the Red Sox at Safeco Field. Edwin Diaz gave up two runs in the ninth.

Advertisement

J.D. Martinez had two singles for Boston after going 4 for 5 with five RBIs when the Red Sox collected a season-high 20 hits in a 14-10 victory Friday.

Eduardo Rodriguez (9-2) gave up five runs, four earned, in four innings, snapping his personal six-game win streak. The Red Sox were 13-1 in his starts this season.

Playing on a cool, misty night, the Mariners managed to close out the Red Sox after blowing two five-run leads during their slide, including Friday.

Seattle broke it open with three runs in the fourth. Haniger made it 4-0 with a two-out, two-run double off the Green Monster. He scored from second on Kyle Seager’s infield hit when Rodriguez slipped covering first and turned late for the plate.

Haniger also had an RBI double in the first.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: SS Jean Segura missed his third straight game with a right forearm infection. “The swelling has gone down quite a bit,” manager Scott Servais said. The plan was for him to hit and field to see where he’d be for Sunday afternoon’s game.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said LHP Drew Pomeranz (10-day DL, left biceps tendinitis) felt better after throwing off a mound on Friday. He threw lightly on Saturday and Cora said he “might do another bullpen” on Monday. … 3B Rafael Devers fouled a ball of his foot and came out after completing his at-bat.

SHORT-HANDED SOX

Advertisement

Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Xander Bogaerts were both out of the lineup.

Cora said Betts was “a little bit under the weather. He had no energy.” The All-Star outfielder entered Saturday with a .342 average, second-best in the majors, with 19 homers and 39 RBIs.

Bogaerts left Friday’s game after he sprained his left index finger on a headfirst slide to second.

YOU AGAIN

For the second straight game, both starters had faced the same team in their previous start. Rodriguez earned the win, allowing only two runs in six innings last Sunday in Seattle.

“It does make it a little bit more challenging for the pitcher in my mind,” Servais said.

Cora said: “You have to make an adjustment just to make an adjustment.”

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (7-4, 3.80 ERA) is slated to start the series finale Sunday. He’s 6-2 with a 2.88 ERA in his last 11 starts.

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (6-4, 2.74) is set to start. The ace has allowed one or no runs in nine of 17 starts this season and is 5-1 with a 2.09 ERA in his career against Seattle.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball MLB
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
In this March 26, 2018 photo Calgary Flames' Dougie Hamilton waits for the puck to drop during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles. The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired Hamilton as part of a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames at the NHL draft. Carolina got Hamilton, winger Micheal Ferland and prospect Adam Fox from Calgary for center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Noah Hanifin.
Bruins
Former Bruins draft pick Dougie Hamilton en route to Carolina June 23, 2018 | 4:57 PM
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates beside Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio, left, at the end of the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.
Soccer
Mexican soccer fans and pride marchers mingle in celebration June 23, 2018 | 3:11 PM
The Bruins selected Jakub Lauko in the NHL Draft.
Bruins
Bruins add Swedish defenseman, Czech forward in NHL Draft June 23, 2018 | 12:13 PM
Red Sox
Martinez HR helps Red Sox rally from 5 down, top M's 14-10 June 23, 2018 | 12:33 AM
Isaiah Wynn
Patriots
Patriots sign top draft pick Isaiah Wynn June 22, 2018 | 5:24 PM
Russia Soccer WCup Mexico
Soccer
Mexico fans try new chant after old one got them into trouble June 22, 2018 | 2:41 PM
Robert Williams
Celtics
Newest Celtic Robert Williams sounds ready to dive into the NBA June 22, 2018 | 1:02 PM
Jerome Robinson 2018 NBA Draft
Celtics
Chad Finn: Who might the Celtics have picked at No. 8, and other thoughts June 22, 2018 | 12:57 PM
Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen at the 2014 FIFA World Cup Final between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014.
Soccer
Gisele was pretty pumped for Brazil's dramatic World Cup win June 22, 2018 | 11:55 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
What experts are saying about new Celtics forward Robert Williams June 22, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge 'had no idea' he was live on air when he revealed the Celtics' pick to Terry Rozier June 22, 2018 | 10:00 AM
Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Rudy Gay
NBA
What the San Antonio Spurs had to say about their fractured relationship with Kawhi Leonard June 22, 2018 | 9:12 AM
Steven Wright Red Sox
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Mariners-Red Sox series June 22, 2018 | 8:14 AM
Villanova's Mikal Bridges is greeted by friends and family after he was picked 10th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers during the first round of the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
NBA
A mom's fairytale draft was instantly shattered by her employer, the 76ers June 22, 2018 | 2:29 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
5 things to know about new Celtics forward Robert Williams June 22, 2018 | 1:33 AM
Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts exits game with sprained index finger June 22, 2018 | 12:30 AM
Bruce Brown Jr.
NBA
Boston native Bruce Brown falls to Pistons June 22, 2018 | 12:05 AM
Jerome Robinson 2018 NBA Draft
NBA
BC’s Jerome Robinson drafted 13th overall by Clippers June 21, 2018 | 10:30 PM
Robert Williams
Celtics
The Celtics select Robert Williams with 27th pick in 2018 NBA Draft June 21, 2018 | 10:21 PM
2018 draft prospects pose for a picture before the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
NBA
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski became a master of synonyms with his draft night ‘Woj Bombs’ June 21, 2018 | 9:38 PM
DeAndre Ayton Phoenix Suns
NBA
Phoenix Suns select Deandre Ayton with first pick in 2018 NBA Draft June 21, 2018 | 8:09 PM
Luka Doncic
NBA
Mavs swap picks with Hawks to get Luka Doncic June 21, 2018 | 8:08 PM
Brad Stevens during the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics
Brad Stevens gave an update on Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving June 21, 2018 | 7:58 PM
2018 NBA Draft
Celtics
Live updates from the 2018 NBA Draft June 21, 2018 | 6:30 PM
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 21: Rick Porcello #22 of the Boston Red Sox delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game on June 21, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Porcello allows 1 hit through 7; Red Sox beat Twins 9-2 June 21, 2018 | 4:29 PM
Danny Ainge announcing free agent Gordon Hayward joining team.
Celtics
Chad Finn: The Celtics can do almost anything tonight, but they shouldn’t June 21, 2018 | 4:00 PM
Devin McCourty
Patriots
Devin McCourty adds his voice to NFL players calling for Trump's help in addressing systematic injustices June 21, 2018 | 12:53 PM
Boston, MA - 6/20/1975: Eusebio and Pele pose together at Nickerson Field at Boston University in Boston on June 20, 1975. (Dan Goshtigian/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 140530_MJ_021
Soccer
'Those people were wild': Remember the time rowdy Boston fans injured Pelé? June 21, 2018 | 12:42 PM
David Ortiz
David Ortiz
David Ortiz, Torii Hunter to manage in All-Star Futures Game June 21, 2018 | 12:36 PM
Fall River's soccer team during the 1920s.
Soccer
American Menace: When Fall River ruled U.S. soccer June 21, 2018 | 11:54 AM