David Ortiz signs multiyear deal with Fox Sports as studio analyst

Turns out Fox Sports likes having David Ortiz in its lineup, too.

The network announced Monday that the former Red Sox slugger has signed a multiyear contract to be a studio analyst on its Major League Baseball coverage.

Ortiz will make his 2018 debut during Fox’s coverage of the All-Star Game in Washington next month. Overall, Ortiz will contribute to spring training, regular-season, All-Star Game, postseason, and World Series coverage.

The terms of the contract were undisclosed. But the role is not new to Ortiz, who retired from the Red Sox following the 2016 season. He contributed as a studio analyst throughout Fox’s coverage of the 2017 postseason. He also served as a guest analyst during the first two games of the 2014 World Series.

Advertisement

He will be joined in the studio by a holdover cast, which includes host Kevin Burkhardt and analysts Frank Thomas and Alex Rodriguez, who also works as the color analyst on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball’’ broadcasts.

“Big Papi brings a level of excitement and knowledge that balances nicely with Alex, Frank, and Kevin,’’ said John Entz, Fox Sports vice president of production and executive producer. “David is incredibly likable and has unbelievable postseason experience. And we think we’re set in the hitter department.’’

Fox’s studio show won the 2017 Sports Emmy award for outstanding studio show in a limited run.