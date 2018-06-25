Red Sox top draft pick Triston Casas suffers thumb injury

In only his second professional game, Red Sox first-round draft pick Triston Casas injured his right thumb on Monday afternoon.

Casas was playing for the Gulf Coast League Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla., when Orioles prospect Jose Montanez grounded to third base in the sixth inning. Casas dove for the ball and came out of the game with an injury.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the team is still working toward determining the severity of the injury. More should be known in the coming days.