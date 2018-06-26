Steven Wright lands on disabled list because of knee inflammation

The Red Sox placed righthander Steven Wright on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday because of what the team said was left knee inflammation. The move is retroactive to June 23.

Wright was lined up to start Thursday in the series finale vs. the Angels. Righthander Justin Haley was called up from Triple A Pawtucket to replace Wright on the roster.

Wright is 2-1 this season with a 3.38 ERA. He’s appeared in 10 games, including four starts.