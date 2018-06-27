Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez lead the All-Star voting at their positions

Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts leads American League outfielders and J.D. Martinez leads designated hitters in the latest MLB All-Star balloting.

Betts received 2,337,514 votes, keeping him ahead of Mike Trout (1,989,649). Martinez pulled in 1,675,492 votes, more than twice as many as Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton (738,878).

Mitch Moreland (644,728) fell one spot to third among first basemen. Andrew Benintendi threw himself into the outfield mix, landing in sixth with 784,969 votes. Even though he’s played just three games, Pedroia was fifth among second basemen with 184,661. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is still baseball’s leading vote-getter (2,460,967).