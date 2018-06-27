Red Sox sign second baseman Brandon Phillips

Brandon Phillips, a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner at second base, agreed to a minor league contract with the Red Sox on Wednesday. He will report to the team complex in Fort Myers, Fla., to work out before joining Triple A Pawtucket.

Phillips, who turns 37 on Thursday, has not played all season. He hit .285 with a .735 OPS in 144 games for the Braves and Angels last season. He started 111 games at second base. Phillips played 11 seasons with Cincinnati before he was traded to the Braves before spring training last year. He also has experience at third base and shortstop.

Once a strong defender, Phillips started to decline in 2016. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the Sox would try Phillips at second base, third base and even first. “Numerous’’ opt-out dates start in mid-July if Phillips is not on the major league roster.

Source: Brandon Phillips will play 3B for #RedSox at Triple A. Second source says “no connection” between his signing and Pedroia situation. Phillips, however, certainly offers team protection for Pedroia/Nunez. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 27, 2018