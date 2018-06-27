FROM

Red Sox sign second baseman Brandon Phillips

With Eduardo Nunez underperforming and Dustin Pedroia on the disabled list, the Sox need depth at second base.

Brandon Phillips
Brandon Phillips walks through the dugout. –AP Photo/John Minchillo
By
June 27, 2018

Brandon Phillips, a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner at second base, agreed to a minor league contract with the Red Sox on Wednesday. He will report to the team complex in Fort Myers, Fla., to work out before joining Triple A Pawtucket.

Phillips, who turns 37 on Thursday, has not played all season. He hit .285 with a .735 OPS in 144 games for the Braves and Angels last season. He started 111 games at second base. Phillips played 11 seasons with Cincinnati before he was traded to the Braves before spring training last year. He also has experience at third base and shortstop.

Once a strong defender, Phillips started to decline in 2016. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the Sox would try Phillips at second base, third base and even first. “Numerous’’ opt-out dates start in mid-July if Phillips is not on the major league roster.

Advertisement

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Rodney Hood
NBA
Cavs reportedly to make qualifying offer to Rodney Hood June 27, 2018 | 8:02 PM
Jayson Tatum, JR Smith
Sports Q
Who will lead the Celtics in total points next season? June 27, 2018 | 3:03 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
'The league has had egg on their face before and this does nothing to help that situation at all' June 27, 2018 | 2:59 PM
Des Linden Boston Marathon
Marathon
Boston winner Desiree Linden to run New York City Marathon June 27, 2018 | 2:57 PM
FILE - In this April 7, 2018, file photo, New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) carries the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit. As the No. 1 pending free agent, Tavares not only gets to hand out his rose like hockey’s version of “The Bachelor” but can set the tone for the rest of the players available. He can only get an eight-year contract from the Islanders--unless they execute a sign-and-trade to recoup some value--and could very well become the league’s second-highest-paid player behind Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who makes an average of $12.5 million a season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Bruins
Bruins rumors: John Tavares narrows list of suitors June 27, 2018 | 2:49 PM
Kawhi Leonard
Celtics
The Celtics have reportedly made an offer for Kawhi Leonard June 27, 2018 | 2:10 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
NBA
A look at some of the top NBA free agents June 27, 2018 | 1:36 PM
Germany Thomas Mueller
Soccer
Defending champion Germany eliminated from the World Cup June 27, 2018 | 1:11 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
What is cartilage restoration, the procedure Dustin Pedroia and Steven Wright had? June 27, 2018 | 12:10 PM
J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez lead the All-Star voting at their positions June 27, 2018 | 9:33 AM
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 15: General view of Suntrust Park during the game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres on June 15, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
MLB
Body found in ballpark cooler before Reds-Braves game June 27, 2018 | 9:33 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Stephen A. Smith: Kyrie Irving is the 'odds-on front-runner' to win MVP next season June 27, 2018 | 9:14 AM
Argentina Diego Maradona
Soccer
Diego Maradona is an Argentina legend. Is he in danger of becoming a 'laughingstock'? June 27, 2018 | 7:46 AM
Tyler Thornburg Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
The Red Sox have a decision to make on Tyler Thornburg June 27, 2018 | 7:44 AM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Here's the latest on Dustin Pedroia's knee June 27, 2018 | 7:22 AM
Serena Williams
Tennis
Serena Williams seeded 25th at Wimbledon June 27, 2018 | 6:08 AM
NBA
There's a real possibility LeBron James will stay with the Cavaliers June 27, 2018 | 2:13 AM
FILE - In this April 7, 2018, file photo, New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) carries the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit. As the No. 1 pending free agent, Tavares not only gets to hand out his rose like hockey’s version of “The Bachelor” but can set the tone for the rest of the players available. He can only get an eight-year contract from the Islanders--unless they execute a sign-and-trade to recoup some value--and could very well become the league’s second-highest-paid player behind Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who makes an average of $12.5 million a season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
NHL
The Bruins are in contention to land the top pending free agent this offseason. Will it happen? June 27, 2018 | 2:12 AM
John Tavares Islanders
Bruins
Bruins’ brass in Los Angeles to meet with John Tavares June 26, 2018 | 11:00 PM
Boston, MA: 6-26-18: Angels RF Michael Hermosillo (not pictured) flipped over the wall and into the visitor's bullpen as he tried, but couldn't reach this bottom of the first inning home run hit by the Red Sox Mookie Betts. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Los Angeles Angels for a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Betts, Martinez lead Red Sox to rout of Angels 9-1 June 26, 2018 | 10:21 PM
Doc Rivers, Austin Rivers
NBA
Doc Rivers's son has been traded June 26, 2018 | 10:09 PM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Celtics
Gordon Hayward explained a 'complication' in his recovery process June 26, 2018 | 4:34 PM
Willie O'Ree
Bruins
Willie O'Ree elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame June 26, 2018 | 3:20 PM
Steven Wright
Red Sox
Steven Wright lands on disabled list because of knee inflammation June 26, 2018 | 3:17 PM
Adrian Beltre
Red Sox
Do you want Adrian Beltre back on the Red Sox? June 26, 2018 | 3:11 PM
Jakub Lauko
Bruins
Meet the Bruins' 2018 NHL Draft picks June 26, 2018 | 2:53 PM
Gene Steratore
Media
CBS Sports hires former NFL ref Gene Steratore as rules analyst June 26, 2018 | 2:00 PM
Sean Kuraly
Bruins
Bruins make qualifying offer to Sean Kuraly June 26, 2018 | 1:42 PM
Kevin and Oisín Treanor standing with their World Cup soccer ball in front of the Phoenix Landing in Central Square.
Soccer
How a Boston father and son ended up with an iconic World Cup souvenir June 26, 2018 | 12:50 PM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Angels series June 26, 2018 | 11:21 AM