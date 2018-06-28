Morning sports update: David Price just trying to ‘have fun’ with his Fortnite comments

J.D. Martinez hit his major league-leading 25th home run as the Red Sox beat the Angels 9-6 on Wednesday night. Eduardo Nunez and Sandy Leon also went deep, while Rafael Devers delivered a tiebreaking double for Boston.

David Price just trying to ‘have fun’ with his Fortnite comments

David Price has been mixing in some sarcasm along with his sinker and cutter this season.

First, the Red Sox southpaw playfully suggested he’d use a late-night video game session to avoid pitching in the All-Star game. Then, when Price was asked Tuesday about his next start against the Yankees, he deadpanned that he wouldn’t be able to take the mound. A reporter inquired if Fortnite would again be the reason for his day off.

“Yeah. Fortnite,” Price replied.

The affinity for the video game in the Red Sox clubhouse is well-documented. Price’s obsession with Fortnite led to speculation that the game was to blame for the carpal tunnel syndrome that caused him to miss a start in May.

On Wednesday, Price was asked about his jokes and the subsequent reaction from the media.

“I guess it’s just having a personality. That’s all you’re trying to do. Just have fun with it,” Price said on “The Jime Rome Show,” per WEEI. If it’s viewed the wrong way, your words get twisted around, so be it. You can’t control what’s said and all that, so just go out there and have fun. At the end of the day, this is a game. We got to treat it that way.”

Heading into Sunday’s start against New York — assuming he was in fact joking about not playing — Price has a 3.66 ERA for a Boston club that holds a half-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East.

